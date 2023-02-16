Bengaluru Ranked Second Among Cities With Slowest Travel Time In The World

The Silicon Valley of India, Bengaluru has now been ranked second among cities with the slowest travel time in the world. This ranking was published as part of a survey conducted by the Geolocation technology specialist TomTom. The study covered 389 cities across the world and measured factors including but not limited to the average travel time, rush hour time and average speed during rush hour. The first spot in the list was occupied by London where it takes approximately 37 minutes to travel 10 km. Subsequently, Dublin, Sapporo and Milan occupied the third, fourth and fifth places. The second Indian city on the list included Pune which stood in sixth place.

It was revealed that it took nearly 30 minutes to travel 10 km in the city during peak hours. Some other surveys state that Bengaluru lost 129 hours during rush hour last year, which was 4 hours more than the figure in 2021. It was also ranked fifth in the list for cities with the highest CO 2 emissions from petrol powered vehicles. The number stood at 974 kg of CO 2 emitted in a 6-mile course during rush-hour last year. The surveys were conducted by analysing almost 600 million devices that included car navigation systems, smartphones and telematic devices.

Steps are being taken to control traffic, along with emissions in Bengaluru. Google recently announced a partnership with Bengaluru police. Through this partnership, it aims to optimize traffic light timings at key points along with using AI to monitor driving trends in the city and suggest alternative routes to users based on traffic. Other suggested remedies to reduce congestion included filling of potholes and widening of roads for smooth flow of traffic in the city. The methods suggested by the government to control emissions include promotion of battery powered vehicles, restriction on use of two stroked vehicles etc.