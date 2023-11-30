BYD India Partners With Shoffr To Deliver 50 e6 Electric MPV In Bengaluru
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on November 30, 2023
Highlights
- BYD India partners with Shoffr.
- The remaining 30 vehicles are scheduled for delivery over the next month.
- The BYD e6 has a WLTC range of 520 km in the city.
BYD India has partnered with a Bengaluru-based electric taxi service provider, Shoffr. Under this partnership, BYD will deliver 50 e6 electric MPVs to Shoffr in a phased manner. As part of the first phase, BYD delivered 20 BYD e6, which were flagged off in Bengaluru. The event was attended by representatives from BYD India and Shoffr. The remaining 30 vehicles are scheduled for delivery over the next one month.
Also Read: BYD Seal Electric Sedan India Launch Pushed; Likely To Take Place Early In 2024
Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President of Electric Passenger Vehicle Business of BYD India, said, "We are delighted to partner with Shoffr, as it perfectly aligns with our unwavering commitment to advancing sustainable mobility across regions. The BYD e6 is not just an electric vehicle; it represents an integrated approach to redefining the future of transportation, incorporating cutting-edge technology, a strong emphasis on safety, and a deep-rooted commitment to environmental sustainability. We look forward to more such partnerships and sustainability drives across India."
Also Read: BYD India Partners With OHM E Logistics To Deliver 300 e6 Electric MPVs
The BYD e6 has a 71.7 kWh blade battery, contributing to a WLTC (Worldwide Light Vehicles Test Cycle) city range of 520 km and a combined range of 415 km on a single charge. The electric MPV also supports DC fast charging, enabling a 30 to 80 per cent charge within 35 minutes.
