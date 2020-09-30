Best Automatic/AMT Cars In India Under Rs. 6 lakh

New Cars and Bikes in India
Best Automatic/AMT Cars In India Under ₹ 6 lakh

From the all-new Hyundai Santro, to the ever-reliable Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, here are some of best automatic or AMT cars for 2019 that you can buy in under Rs. 6 lakh.

Updated:
Best Automatic or AMT cars under Rs 6 lakh to buy in India

Highlights

  • Top new Automatic / AMT cars under Rs 6 lakh in India
  • Maruti Suzuki offers range of AMT cars in India
  • Hyundai, Renault and Tata Motors all offer AMT hatchbacks in India

Gone are those days when you needed deep pockets to buy an automatic car in India. Today even entry-level models in India are offered with the option of automatic option, thanks to automated manual transmission (AMT) technology. A trend which was set by the Maruti Suzuki Celerio is right now followed by almost all mass-market passenger carmakers in India. So, if you are in the market for an affordable automatic car, the AMT is the only option for you.The other reason AMTs have become more popular is due to the fact that fuel economy for AMT gearbox is almost the same if not identical to the manual. So, here is a list of the Top 5 best AMT or automatic cars you can buy in India under Rs 6 lakh!

Also Read: Hyundai Santro Review

68hbv9so

(Hyundai Santro gets two AMT variants)

Hyundai Santro

The Hyundai Santro is our top pick among AMT cars as it offers a whole lot more than most cars in the price range. Powered by a 1.1-litre engine, the 5-speed AMT unit is smooth to use and has been developed in house by Hyundai. The engine makes 68 bhp of peak power 99 Nm of peak torque. The fuel economy figure for the Hyundai Santro AMT is rated at 20.3 kmpl. The Santro AMT is available in two variants and is priced from Rs 5.18 lakh to Rs 5.46 lakh (ex-showroom). The Santro AMT also offers the likes of a touchscreen infotainment system that comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Also Read: Hyundai Santro VS Rivals - Price Comparison

umesc7bc

(Tata Tiago AMT is the most powerful car in its class)

Tata Tiago

The Tata Tiago AMT is the most powerful automatic car you can buy in India for under Rs 6 lakh. The 1.2-litre engine makes a modest 84 bhp and 114 Nm of torque with an impressive fuel economy figure of 23.8 kmpl! The Tata Tiago AMT basically gets a 5-speed automatic version of the standard manual gearbox and drives quite well. Prices range from Rs 5.04 lakh to Rs 5.63 lakh but while it is more expensive, you do get slightly less kit as standard as compared to the Hyundai Santro. However, it does offer quite a lot of space in the rear seat and also a large boot.

Also Read: Tata Tiago JTP Hot Hatchback - Review

maruti suzuki celerio refresh

( Updated Maruti Suzuki Celerio)

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

If anyone has been responsible for the democratisation of the automatic gearbox in India, it is Maruti Suzuki. The automaker has sold almost 4 lakh AMT cars in India since its launch a few years ago and the first car to get the AMT gearbox was in fact the Maruti Suzuki Celerio. Powered by the tried and tested K10 engine, the Celerio AMT's 1-litre motor makes 67 bhp and 90 Nm and gets a fuel economy figure of 23.1 kmpl. The Celerio though is very outdated and even the top spec models are not offered with the likes of a touchscreen infotainment system. Prices for the Maruti Suzuki Celerio AMT range from Rs 4.97 lakh to Rs 5.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

sh6kcivo

Add image caption here

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is the latest entry-level hatchback that is being offered with an AMT gearbox. It is one of the most popular cars sold in India and with its peppy engine and tiny proportions, we aren't surprised.  The 1.0-litre, three-cylinder engine making 67 bhp of peak power and 90 Nm of peak torque is mated to a five-speed AMT gearbox. The S-Presso is one of the most spacious hatchbacks in its class and offers a decent features list as well with features like power adjustable wing mirrors, front power windows and a 7.0-inch smartplay studio infotainment system with Apple  CarPlay and Android Auto.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Review

oioc3d68

The Renault Kwid AMT offers a fuel economy of 24.04 kmpl.

Renault Kwid

The Renault Kwid AMT is a great package for those who want a small city car that is very spacious and loaded to the brim with features. Having recently gone through a very minor facelift, the new Renault Kwid AMT is only available on the 1-litre engine option. The Kwid AMT makes 67 bhp of peak power and 91 Nm of peak torque and offers a fuel economy figure of 24.04 kmpl. Compared to other cars in the segment though, the Renault Kwid is the most spacious - by far and also has the largest boot. It also comes as standard on the AMT models with a touchscreen infotainment setup with inbuilt navigation and the rear seats also get a flip down centre arm rest. The Kwid also has a massive bootspace of 300 litres.

Also Read: Renault Kwid AMT Facelift - Review

