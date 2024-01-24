Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 Dates Out; To Be Held On February 1-3, 2024

The Government of India will be hosting a new global exposition focused on the future of mobility in the country. Called the Bharat Mobility Global Expo, the mobility show will be held between 1-3 February 2024, at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, in New Delhi. Spread across over 1,00,000 sq. metres, the venue will see more than 600 exhibitors coming in from over 50 countries.

The mobility show will exhibit innovations in the field of automotive components, electric vehicle battery and charging technologies, and alternate powertrains. In addition to cars and two-wheelers, the Expo will also cover drones and other urban mobility solutions. This will also include commercial vehicles.

Mercedes-Benz India has announced its plan to showcase the EQG, the all-electric G-Wagen

The Original Component Manufacturers (OEM) participating in the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 will include – Mercedes-Benz India, BMW India, Hyundai India, Tata Motors, Honda Cars India, Maruti Suzuki India, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Kia India among others. Among two-wheeler brands, the list of exhibitors will include – Ather Energy, Bajaj Auto, Royal Enfield, Hero MotoCorp, TVS, Kawasaki India, Yamaha India, Suzuki Motorcycle India, and Tork Motors among others.

While Mercedes-Benz India has announced its plan to showcase the EQG, the all-electric G-Wagen, Hyundai will have the new Creta and Ioniq 5. Hero MotoCorp is also expected to launch the new Mavrik 400 motorcycle at the event.