New Cars and Bikes in India
search

BharatBenz Will Have Over 250 Touchpoints Across India By End Of 2020

Daimler India says that its sales and service network for BharatBenz trucks and buses would grow by 10 per cent this year, so, by the end of 2020, the company will have over 250 touchpoints across India.

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
Now BharatBenz's dealer network will be able to service 40,000 vehicles a month with over 1300 bays

Highlights

  • DICV increases BharatBenz touchpoints by 10 per cent in 2020
  • By the end of 2020, the company will have over 250 touchpoints In India
  • Dealer network able to service 40,000 vehicles a month

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) today announced that its sales and service network for BharatBenz trucks and buses would grow by 10 per cent. So, by the end of 2020, the company will have over 250 touchpoints across India, thus improving its reach, in what the company calls the Golden Quadrilateral, by cutting down the distance between two DICV dealerships from 160 km to 120 km. With the extra touchpoints will BharatBenz's sales network will have more than 1300 vehicle bays, allowing dealers to service up to 40,000 vehicles every month.

Also Read: BharatBenz Enters Used Truck Market With BharatBenz Exchange

Commenting on the network expansion plan, Rajaram Krishnamurthy, Vice President Marketing & Sales and Customer Services DICV said, "We are steadily expanding our dealer network to ensure that all customers have easy access to our products and services, no matter where in India they do business. That is a commitment we made to BharatBenz buyers from the beginning, and we will continue to honour it".

Also Read: BharatBenz Rolls Out 1000th BS6 Heavy Duty Truck Amidst COVID Crisis

g804nggc

The increased network will help DICV cut down the distance between two BharatBenz dealerships from 160 km to 120 km

The company says that since the introduction of its BS6 compliant trucks and buses earlier this year, BharatBenz has seen record market shares in the domestic Indian market. Satyakam Arya, CEO & Managing Director DICV said, "Last month, BharatBenz showed double-digit sales growth compared to August 2019."

Also Read: BharatBenz Launches 5228TT- Tractor Trailer In India

beaoph48

In May 2020 BharatBenz announced an investment of ₹ 2,277 crore to expand commercial vehicle production at its Oragadam plant

Also Read: Coronavirus: The Road Ahead For The Commercial Vehicle Segment In India

0 Comments

Earlier in May 2020, the company had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu Government, covering an investment of ₹ 2,277 crore to expand commercial vehicle production at its Oragadam plant. Daimler has said that the investment will lead to the creation of approximately 400 jobs, and it's in line with DICV's long-term commitment to the Indian market. Earlier today, Satyakam Arya added, "We have always believed in the long-term potential of India and continue to see this as a growth market for domestic sales, as well as an ideal manufacturing hub for global exports".

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

BharatBenz Will Have Over 250 Touchpoints Across India By End Of 2020 BharatBenz Will Have Over 250 Touchpoints Across India By End Of 2020
BMW's Leipzig Plant To Start Battery Module Production In 2021 BMW's Leipzig Plant To Start Battery Module Production In 2021
U.S. Wants To Ensure More Children Transported In Rear-Facing Car Seats U.S. Wants To Ensure More Children Transported In Rear-Facing Car Seats
Electrified By Tesla, Chinese Startups Are On The Charge Electrified By Tesla, Chinese Startups Are On The Charge
Maruti Suzuki WagonR CNG Sales Cross The 3 Lakh Mark Maruti Suzuki WagonR CNG Sales Cross The 3 Lakh Mark
MG Motors Has Designed The ADAS Capability Of The Gloster For India's Traffic MG Motors Has Designed The ADAS Capability Of The Gloster For India's Traffic
Government Extends FAME II Scheme's Validity For Three Months Government Extends FAME II Scheme's Validity For Three Months
Fernando Alonso Says That He May Return To The Indy 500 After F1 Stint Fernando Alonso Says That He May Return To The Indy 500 After F1 Stint
Sergio Perez Has Signed A Preliminary Contract With The Haas F1 Team: Report Sergio Perez Has Signed A Preliminary Contract With The Haas F1 Team: Report
Ex-Ferrari Boss Stefano Domenicali To Replace Chase Carey As New F1 CEO: Report Ex-Ferrari Boss Stefano Domenicali To Replace Chase Carey As New F1 CEO: Report
Honda H'Ness Name Trademarked; Could Be For Honda 2Wheelers' Upcoming Premium Bike Honda H'Ness Name Trademarked; Could Be For Honda 2Wheelers' Upcoming Premium Bike
Harley-Davidson Street 750 To Be Discontinued Harley-Davidson Street 750 To Be Discontinued
Chinese State Investors To Take BMW Partner Brilliance Private: Report Chinese State Investors To Take BMW Partner Brilliance Private: Report
Harley-Davidson Decides To Discontinue India Operations Harley-Davidson Decides To Discontinue India Operations
Tesla To Support The Electricity Grid Soon In The Future  Tesla To Support The Electricity Grid Soon In The Future 
Mercedes Benz E Class Desktop
x
Harley-Davidson Decides To Discontinue India Operations
Harley-Davidson Decides To Discontinue India Operations
Honda H'Ness Name Trademarked; Could Be For Honda 2Wheelers' Upcoming Premium Bike
Honda H'Ness Name Trademarked; Could Be For Honda 2Wheelers' Upcoming Premium Bike
Maruti Suzuki WagonR CNG Sales Cross The 3 Lakh Mark
Maruti Suzuki WagonR CNG Sales Cross The 3 Lakh Mark
Harley-Davidson Street 750 To Be Discontinued
Harley-Davidson Street 750 To Be Discontinued
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities