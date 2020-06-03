New Cars and Bikes in India

BharatBenz Launches 5228TT- Tractor Trailer In India

The BharatBenz 5228TT is offered in a variety of GCW options ranging from 51 tonne to 54 tonne, and gets an air suspension as optional that is used for long haul applications.

Rajaram Krishnamurthy, VP - Marketing & Sales and Customer Services, DICV with the 5258 TT

After showcasing the model earlier this year, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) has introduced its next-generation BharatBenz 5228TT heavy-duty tractor-trailer in the country. The new 5228TT comes with the highest GCW available on a 4x2 tractor up to 54 tonnes. Daimler India says that the new model offers a lower cost of ownership compared to its predecessor, courtesy of the new axle configuration. The new set-up uses a hub reduction axle and sturdier frame that allows the tractor-trailer to offer a load-bearing capacity of a larger 6x4 tractor, while offering higher fuel efficiency. The 5228TT was one of the showstoppers for BharatBenz as part of its new BS6 compliant commercial vehicle range showcased earlier this year.

Speaking on the new offering, Rajaram Krishnamurthy, VP - Marketing & Sales and Customer Services, DICV said, "Our new BharatBenz 52 tonner sets higher benchmarks for the tractor trailer segment with improved revenue, fuel efficiency, safety and connectivity. The unique axle configuration allows it to carry loads far above competitors in the same grade. Customers will rethink their traditional buying decisions once they see the TCO this vehicle offers."

Also Read: Daimler to Invest ₹ 2277 Crore In India To Expand CV Production

9ld6favk

Daimler has sold 1 lakh BharatBenz trucks so far in India 

The BharatBenz 5228TT is offered in a variety of GCW options ranging from 51 tonne to 54 tonne, and gets an air suspension as optional that is used for long haul applications. The vehicle has four less tyres than its 55-tonne counterpart and the fuel efficiency is on par with a 6x4 tractor, according to the company. The 5228TT can carry five to eight tonnes more based on the trailer combination compared to a conventional 4x2 tractor.

hkdm2p9

Daimler's 'ProCheck' campaign offers free vehicle health check according to 37-point standard checklist 

0 Comments

The vehicle is equipped with an OM 926 BS6 280 horsepower engine with a peak torque of 1100 Nm, fitted with a 9-speed gearbox and a hub reduction axle. It can clock a top speed of 80 kmph and has a fuel tank capacity of 455 litres. The new 5228TT has a wheelbase of 3600 mm with an overall length of 6063 mm and a width of 2490 mm. It gives 304 mm ground clearance. The steering wheel is hydraulic power-assisted and the GCW is suitable with a three-axle trailer.

