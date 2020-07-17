BharatBenz Rolls Out 1000th BS6 Heavy Duty Truck Amidst COVID Crisis

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) recently rolled out its 1000th BS6 compliant Heavy-Duty Truck (HTD) from its manufacturing facility in Oragadam, near Chennai. The milestone vehicle was a BharatBenz 3523R truck, and the company is particularly proud of this achievement because it was one of over 1500 BS6 compliant vehicles that were manufactured in the last few months despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown. Along with the production milestone, the company is also celebrating the 'Start of Production' (SoP) of its updated 4228R model, a truck that has traditionally been one of the company's high-volume sellers.

Commenting on the two major developments, Rajaram Krishnamurthy, Vice President Marketing & Sales and Customer Service, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles said, "Since premiering our new BharatBenz portfolio of BS6-compliant trucks and buses in January, we have been steadily increasing our lead in the industry. This is proved again now as we celebrate the production of our 1000th BS6 compliant Heavy-Duty Truck."

The company says that many manufacturers in the automotive industry faced challenges with production due to the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, one reason why DICV remained firmly on track was because of having more than 80 per cent localisation rate for BS6 components.

For dealers, suppliers and employees, DICV launched safety guidelines and awareness campaigns, along with tailored health and safety manuals

During the COVID crisis, DICV also came with several measures to ensure that comprehensive care was shown towards all its stakeholders. The company provided ongoing support to its customers, suppliers, dealers and employees during the crisis. For BharatBenz Customers, DICV offered free vehicle checks and sanitization, along with free warranty extensions. The company also tied up with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) to support stranded drivers with basic requirements such as secured parking, water, fuel, bathing and shelter. For Dealers, Suppliers and Employees, DICV launched safety guidelines and awareness campaign, along with tailored health and safety manuals, instructional videos and web-based training.

