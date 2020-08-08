New Cars and Bikes in India
BharatBenz Enters Used Truck Market With BharatBenz Exchange

BharatBenz Exchange caters only to the truck segment, but the company has confirmed that it will soon start dealing in used buses as well.

Updated:
BharatBenz Exchange is aiming to provide a holistic approach in the used truck business.

Highlights

  • BharatBenz Exchange provides a holistic solution in used truck business..
  • It takes care of the documentation, financing and gives extended warranty
  • It is also open to tie-ups with online used vehicle platforms.

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles has forayed into the used truck market with the launch of 'BharatBenz Exchange.' It will supplement its existing new vehicle sales by offering an exchange platform to its customers where they can exchange their used vehicles of any brand for a new or used BharatBenz vehicles. As of now, BharatBenz Exchange caters only to the truck segment, but the company has confirmed that it will soon start dealing in used buses as well.

Also Read: BharatBenz Launches 5228TT- Tractor Trailer In India

Daimler has sold around 1 lakh BharatBenz trucks in India so far

Satyakam Arya, Managing Director & CEO, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles said, "As the number of BharatBenz owners rapidly increases, we feel it is the right time to tap the massive potential presented by the used commercial vehicle segment. We look forward to delivering BharatBenz's superior quality, service and TCO to an even larger customer base."

Also Read: BharatBenz Rolls Out 1000th BS6 Heavy Duty Truck Amidst COVID Crisis

Diamler AG has also announced investing ₹ 2277 crore in the Indian market.

BharatBenz Exchange will also take care of the entire documentation process and will provide annual maintainence contract and extended warranty options for their range of refurbished trucks. The team will also assist customers in selecting the right financing partner. The company is also open to tie-ups with online used vehicle platforms and auction houses. Diamler AG has also announced investing ₹ 2277 crore in the Indian market to expand its operations in the future. The company will invest the amount in the area of safety, digitlization , production and managing operations.

