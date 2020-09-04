New Cars and Bikes in India
Big Boy Toyz Launches BBT App To Push Digital Sales

Big Boy Toyz's newly launched mobile application offers a range of features like - online booking, 360-degree view of cars via photos and Videos, BBT merchandise, and payment Gateway.

Updated:
Big Boy Toyz's mobile app features a 'Dark Mode' and is available for both Android and iOS phones

Highlights

  • Big Boy Toyz takes the digital sale to the next level via BBT app
  • Users can do online booking, get 360 view of cars, buy BBT merchandise
  • The BBT app is available for both IOS & Android users
Tech News

Pre-owned multi-brand luxury car showroom chain, Big Boy Toyz has announced the launch of its new mobile application for buying and selling premium cars. Called the BBT App, the company says that the application is "an exact reflection of the way BBT functions in their retail outlets," and offers end to end solutions. With customers not wanting to go to the showrooms, Big Boy Toyz has effectively seen its online business grow and 70-75 per cent of its sales were done online. And with the new mobile application, the company is taking online sales to the next level.

Also Read: 75% Sales Of Pre-Owned Luxury Cars Now Online: Big Boy Toyz

Talking about the launch of the new mobile application, Jatin Ahuja, MD & Founder, Big Boy Toyz, stated, "With the launch of this app we hope to increase our consumer base and make the purchasing of any vehicle from the brand a smooth sail for the consumers. Digital is emerging as a major platform for us and we hope to achieve the target of 250-300 crore of revenue for the year setting the biggest trend of maximizing the usage of digital as a platform from all aspect. The decision to launch the BBT App is in consonance with the current situation where sure strategic moves had to be initiated to achieve more revenue."

Also Read: Pre-Owned Luxury Car Space Growing At A Rapid Pace: Big Boy Toyz

ciu19p0k

App users can also have the option to download wallpapers, and it also features a 'Dark Mode' which allows the user to save their battery

The company's BBT App comes with several smart features that have been designed to enhance the digital buying experience for customers. The app comes with a host of features like car booking, 360-degree view of cars via photos and Videos, BBT merchandise, payment gateway, and it also offers a range of car comparisons. App users can also have the option to download wallpapers, and it also features a 'Dark Mode' which allows the user to save their battery. The app is available for both Android and iOS phones.

Also Read: Pre-Owned Luxury Car Segment To Play A Pivotal Role In Post-COVID Era: Industry Experts

ncckuj28

Big Boy Toyz has dedicated teams in Chennai, Goa and Indore, for sourcing vehicles and it uses it's own transportation to ferry the vehicles from one place to another

0 Comments

Talking about the auto industry and demand during the COVID-10 pandemic, Ahuja said, "There are takers, even in this COVID-19 era and we are seeing good demand for supercars and luxury cars too, and our strength lies in the fact that we can cater to this demand because of our presence in key markets." The company has dedicated teams in Chennai, Goa and Indore, for sourcing vehicles and it uses its transportation to ferry the vehicles from one place to another thus making sure that the cars are taken care of properly.

