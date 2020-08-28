New Cars and Bikes in India
Pre-Owned Luxury Cars Growing At A Rapid Pace: Big Boy Toyz

Big Boy Toyz has been focussing though on making an app to make things easier for its customers. The app will have features like an EMI calculator, comparison sheet, 360 degree video of the car, a virtual tour, service history and online submission of documents.

Big Boy Toyz has effectively seen its online business grow and 70-75% of its sales were done online

The coronavirus pandemic and the resultant lockdown has taken its toll on the auto industry but the one area where all manufacturers are now putting all their effort is the pre-owned vehicle space. We've spoken at length about how the want of personal mobility will catapult this business, but the luxury car space is a little different. "There are takers, even in this COVID-19 era and we are seeing good demand for supercars and luxury cars too, and our strength lies in the fact that we can cater to this demand because of our presence in key markets." Jatin Ahuja, Founder, Big Boy Toyz.

The team at Big Boy Toyz has been focussing though on making an app to make things easier for its customers

The company has dedicated teams in Chennai, Goa and Indore, for sourcing vehicles and it uses it's own transportation to ferry the vehicles from one place to another thus making sure that the cars are taken care of properly. The team at Big Boy Toyz has been focussing though on making an app to make things easier for its customers. The app will be available soon and will have features like an EMI calculator, comparison sheet, 360 degree video of the car, a virtual tour, service history and online submission of documents.

Big Boy Toyz has dedicated teams for sourcing vehicles and it uses it's own transportation to ferry the vehicles from one place to another

The company is also servicing all the cars sold by it at the customer's doorstep and this is done by taking all possible precautions. The spare parts for these cars are also readily available including air filters, oil filter, brake pads, tyres among others. Of course, this service is available pan India.

With customers not wanting to go to the showrooms, Big Boy Toyz has effectively seen its online business grow and 70-75 per cent of its sales were done online. The company of course plans to expand and it's looking at an office in Kolkata and a showroom in Gujarat as well, to cater to the demands in those markets as there is a lot of potential.

