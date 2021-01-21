The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine has been launched in India at starting introductory price of ₹ 51.50 lakh for the base 330Li Luxury Line variant and going all the way up to ₹ 53.90 lakh for the range topping 330Li M Sport trim, while the 320Ld Luxury Line diesel trim has been priced at ₹ 52.50 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, India). Those aware of BMW's nomenclature already know that 'L' in the trim line refers to the long wheelbase and that's exactly what this new 3 Series is. It is the long wheelbase version of the existing BMW 3 Series sedan and replaces the 3 Series GT in the Bavarian carmaker's range.

Also Read: BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Review

It shares the cabin layout and equipment with the standard 3 Series.

The BMW 3 Series GL has a 110 mm longer wheelbase compared to the space between the wheels of standard car and it will be sold alongside the standard wheelbase model. And those extra muscles have been added gracefully in its rear door. The wheelbase of the car is 2,961 mm, while the overall length is 4,819 mm which is also up by 110 mm At 1,827 mm it is exactly as wide as the regular sedan but a height of 1,463 mm makes it is 28 mm taller. It is the longest and most spacious model in its class and is expected to add to BMW's overall volumes, a strategy which we have already seen working for Mercedes-Benz with the E-Class LWB.

Also Read: CES 2021: BMW Teases New-Gen iDrive

The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine gets 43 mm more legroom on the inside.

Now that added wheelbase makes for 43 mm more legroom on the inside and that's the only change when compared to the standard car as other than that it remains pretty much the same. You continue to get stuff like the 12.3-inch instrument cluster and the 10.25-inch screen give it a futuristic appeal, the latter gets Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility. You also get features like wireless charging, air purifier, three-zone climate control, connected car tech, a 16-speaker Harmon Kardon audio system and a panoramic sunroof. Even the cabin layout remains unchanged, save for the bigger and more comfortable rear seat.

Also Read: BMW Aims To Double Fully-Electric Vehicle Sales In 2021

The rear doors in the new BMW 3 Series GL are longer compared to the standard car.

Under the hood, you get 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, twin-turbo petrol and diesel engines that churn out 254 bhp and 187 bhp respectively. Both engines also put out 400 Nm of peak torque and are mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. While the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine does not have any direct rival in India at present, it will likely see some competition increasing after the imminent arrival of the Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine sedan which will likely undercut this one in terms of pricing, being an entry-level sedan. The BMW 3 Series GL will also rival the likes of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Audi A4 and the Jaguar XE among others.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.