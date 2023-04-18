BMW Announces The Launch Of The i7 M70 xDrive

You’d think having a 31-inch 8K screen might be quite the talking point for the BMW i7, but those Germans beg to differ. The engineers at BMW have decided to develop a new dual-motor drivetrain offering a combined power figure of 650bhp. Let us introduce you to the most powerful electric sedan from BMW, the i7 M70 xDrive. With the i7 M70 xDrive, the brand has heavily revised the rear electric motor, which now produces 483bhp, while the front electric motor produces 255bhp.



The bespoke dual-tone paint is offered by BMW Individual programme

Both electric motors provide the i7 M70 XDrive with a combined torque figure of 1015Nm. Although activating the new M Launch Control and M Sport Boost functions increase that figure to 1100Nm for a short period of time. BMW also claims that this electric luxury sedan can go from nought to 100km/h in just 3.7 seconds and has a limited top speed of 250km/h.

The BMW i7 X70 xDrive derives power from a 101.7 kWh lithium-ion battery mounted in the sedan’s new CLAR platform. This helps the electric sedan claim a driving range between 488 km and 560 km on a WLTP test cycle, with a combined consumption between 23.8 and 20.8 kWh/100 km. The brand has also introduced a new ‘Max Range’ driving mode or an ECO driving mode that limits the power produced by the motor and limits the top speed allowing for an increase in the range by 15 to 20 per cent. Charging can be performed at up to 22 kW on an AC system and 195kW on a DC set-up – the latter claimed to provide a 170 km extension in range within 10 minutes.

The space-age interiors of the BMW i7 M70 XDrive

Under the skin, BMW has worked on the suspension of the i7 M70 xDrive. It gets a tuned air suspension which features a continuously variable damping control, four-wheel steering, active roll stabilization and active roll comfort. The M Sport brakes are also offered as standard along with the 21-inch alloys.

The kidney grille upfront is now illuminated

In terms of the visual appearance of the i7 M70 xDrive, BMW has given the electric sedan some distinguishing features, such as a revised front and rear bumper, making it look sportier along with wider sills underneath the doors. The massive front grille can now also be illuminated, and the exterior mirror housings have a distinctive ‘double arm’ design. As an option, owners can opt for the M Performance Package, which adds high gloss elements to the exterior styling. Furthermore, a specific two-tone paint can also be opted for in the BMW Individual option.