BMW Group Unveils New Logo In India

BMW Group has introduced its new logo in India. The new logo will be applicable to BMW, BMW I and BMW M communications. The logotype and design principles are new as well. The company has launched a new campaign for the new brand design as well.

| Updated:
The new BMW logo is two-dimensional and minimalistic. It stands for strength and openness

Highlights

  • The new BMW logo stands for openness and strength
  • It is two-dimensional and minimalistic
  • It will be used for BMW, BMW i and BMW M cars

BMW Group has launched its new logo in India. The new logo will be used for online and offline communications and also reflect the new brand and corporate identity. BMW says that the new brand design stands for openness and clarity. The new logo is two-dimensional and slightly more minimalistic. The logo also stands for the importance of the customer in the BMW universe. BMW says that the change reflects BMW's transition from focussing purely on the automotive world to embracing technology and connections.

Arlindo Teixeira, acting President, BMW Group India said, "BMW has always cherished its relationship with its esteemed customers and has introduced innovative products and value-added services. The new brand design and logo stands for openness and clarity. It symbolises the brand's significance and relevance for mobility and driving pleasure in the future. BMW Group India is geared-up to the challenges and opportunities of digitalisation."

BMW Group India recently appointed Vikram Pawah as the President of BMW Group India, effective August 1, 2020. He will also continue in his present role as Chief Executive Officer of BMW Group Australia and New Zealand. Pawah has been with the BMW Group since 2017 when he joined BMW Group India as the President. In 2018, he was appointed the Chief Executive Officer of BMW Group Australia and New Zealand. In April 2020, the sudden demise of Rudratej Singh, then President and Chief Executive Officer, created an unprecedented situation at BMW Group India. Since then, Arlindo Teixeira, Chief Financial Officer is carrying out the role of the acting President.

