BMW X6 50 Jahre M Edition Launched In India, Priced at Rs. 1.11 Crore

BMW India has launched the X6 Jahre M Edition celebrating 50 years of the M division. The new BMW X6 Jahre M Edition is priced at Rs. 1.11 crore (ex-showroom) and commands a premium of Rs. 6.5 lakh over the standard model. The new X6 Jahre M is the ninth model in the Jahre series to be launched in the country and arrives in two unique shades - Black Sapphire and M Carbon Black. Cosmetic upgrades include 20-inch black M alloy wheels with red brake callipers and an M Sport exhaust.

The BMW X6 Jahre M Edition also gets additional M badges on the front and rear, as well as the hub caps. Two optional exterior packages are available – the Racer's package with black side decals and a rear spoiler. Buyers can also opt for the Motorsport package with ORVMs finished in carbon fibre and an Alcantara-finished key fob.

The BMW X6 Jahre M gets 20-inch black M alloy wheels with red brake callipers, M Sport exhaust as well as special M badges

The cabin retains the same layout as the standard car but comes with new leather upholstery with red stitching and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. The feature list remains extensive with a Harman Kardon sound system, wireless charger, temperature-controlled cupholders, and electrically adjustable sports seats. The Jahre M Edition adds the M leather steering wheel, M Sport brakes, M Sport exhaust system, and adaptive M suspension.

The BMW X6 Jahre M Edition is only offered with the petrol engine and is powered by the 3.0-litre in-line, six-cylinder motor that develops 335 bhp and 450 Nm of peak torque. The motor engine is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission with 0-100 kmph in just 5.5 seconds. The top speed is electronically limited to 250 kmph. The X6 competes with the Porsche Cayenne Coupe, Audi Q8, and the like in the segment.