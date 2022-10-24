BMW XM Label Red With 738 BHP Previewed; Will Be The Most Powerful Car From The Brand

The arrival on the scene of the new BMW XM has been the culmination of the celebrations for the 50th anniversary of BMW M. This new beast on wheels developed by the sports division of BMW boasts of being a true flagship in terms of exclusivity, performance, and technology. Now, the BMW XM range is not complete, as the German marquee is preparing an important novelty with which it wishes to complete a powerhouse portfolio, and the latest to join is the new BMW XM Label Red which is touted as the most powerful BMW car to ever come out of its stable.

BMW M has published a very interesting image as a preview of the new XM Label Red that reveals the exterior design of this variant that will make the XM an even more exclusive and radical model. In addition, the sports firm has ratified the moment in which the commercial launch will take place. A commercial launch for which there is still a lot of time. Nevertheless, it will be a quickly recognizable model as its name indicates, the new XM Label Red will present an exterior image marked by red design details. A tonality that we can find around the grille, on the alloy wheels and even in a strip of colour that runs along the side windows. The XM badge on the grille will also be finished in red.

Beyond the characteristic features that the new BMW XM Label Red may show off, what is truly important will lie in the mechanical section. Under the hood of this imposing SUV is a 4.4-litre M TwinPower Turbo V8 petrol engine, accompanied by a small electric motor and a high-voltage lithium-ion battery to form a plug-in hybrid powertrain (PHEV). BMW M has confirmed that the combustion engine develops 577 bhp and 750 Nm of maximum torque. For its part, the electric motor reaches 194 bhp and 280 Nm. The total power will be at 738 bhp and 1,000 Nm of maximum torque. However, as the development phase has not yet been completed, it is noted that these figures may vary slightly.

When will it hit the market? Considering the advance published by BMW M, it is to be expected that the launch of the new XM Label Red will take place in a short time. However, this does not mean that his attack will take place soon. The German firm warns that the Label Red variant will be incorporated into the XM range in the fall of 2023, and there is still a long way to go before it gets launch ready.