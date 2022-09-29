  • Home
  • News
  • Bosch To Invest $200 Million To Make Fuel Cell Stacks In South Carolina

Bosch To Invest $200 Million To Make Fuel Cell Stacks In South Carolina

Bosch will invest more than $200 million to produce fuel cell stacks in its South Carolina facility, as the German auto supplier accelerates its transition to electrification.
authorBy Reuters
1 mins read
30-Sep-22 12:00 AM IST
Bosch To Invest $200 Million To Make Fuel Cell Stacks In South Carolina banner

Bosch Group said on Wednesday it will invest more than $200 million to produce fuel cell stacks in its South Carolina facility, as the German auto supplier accelerates its transition to electrification.

The technology firm will expand its existing Anderson facility to support fuel cell production, which is planned to  start in 2026 creating at least 350 new jobs.

The fuel cell stacks produced in the facility will drive hydrogen-powered trucks coming to U.S. roads in the next few years, the company said.

The move comes as the U.S. Environment Protection Agency (EPA) proposes to cut nitrogen oxide emissions from heavy trucks of 47% to 60% by 2045, which will force the industry to adopt hybrid and electric powertrains.

A fuel-cell power module is a system that generates electricity from hydrogen in vehicles and is essentially used in commercial vehicles.

Last year, Bosch signed a deal with electric truck maker Nikola Corp to build Bosch fuel-cell power modules.  

Related Articles
Bosch To Invest $200 Million To Make Fuel Cell Stacks In South Carolina
Bosch To Invest $200 Million To Make Fuel Cell Stacks In South Carolina
1 day ago
Bosch To Invest $200 Million To Make Fuel Cell Stacks In South Carolina
Bosch To Invest $200 Million To Make Fuel Cell Stacks In South Carolina
26 days ago
Bosch Invests 3 Billion Euros In Chips, Says Shortage To Last Into 2023
Bosch Invests 3 Billion Euros In Chips, Says Shortage To Last Into 2023
2 months ago
Bosch Invests 3 Billion Euros In Chips, Says Shortage To Last Into 2023
Bosch Invests 3 Billion Euros In Chips, Says Shortage To Last Into 2023
3 months ago

Top trending

1Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
2Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

What would you consider before buying an electric scooter?