BS6 Datsun Cars Year-End Benefits: Discounts Of Up To Rs. 51,000 Announced For December

BS6 Datsun Cars Year-End Benefits: Discounts Of Up To ₹ 51,000 Announced For December

Datsun India is offering benefits of up to Rs. 51,000 on its entire line-up for the month of December. This includes cash discounts, exchange bonus, corporate discounts and year-end benefits.

Charanpreet Singh By  Charanpreet Singh | Updated:
Discount offers on BS6-compliant Datsun cars are valid till December 31, 2020 expand View Photos
Discount offers on BS6-compliant Datsun cars are valid till December 31, 2020

Highlights

  • Exchange bonus of up to Rs. 20,000 on the RediGo entry-level car
  • Total benefits of up to Rs. 46,000 on the Datsun Go Plus
  • These offers are applicable till December 31, 2020

In a bid to boost sales in this month, Datsun India has revealed year-end benefits on its BS6-compliant cars on its official website for this month. The benefits of up to ₹ 51,000 are available across its line-up, which includes Redi-GO, GO hatchback and GO Plus MPV. This December, the Japanese carmaker offers a range of benefits such as cash discount, exchange bonus, corporate offer and year-end bonus. These offers are valid up till December 31, 2020, and may vary across variants & location. Also, customers can avail exchange benefits on Datsun cars only at NIC enabled dealership.

Also Read: Nissan Announces Year-End Offers Of Up To ₹ 65,000 On BS6 Kicks​

gjt1l0ao

Datsun is offering a year-end bonus of ₹ 11,000 on all cars

Datsun's entry-level hatchback Redi-GO is listed on the official website with maximum benefits of up to ₹ 45,000. This includes a cash discount of up to ₹ 9,000, a year-end bonus of ₹ 11,000, exchange benefit of up to ₹ 20,000 and corporate offer of ₹ 5,000. Do note, corporate offer is applicable for Pillars of India and Medical professionals only.

The Datsun GO hatchback attracts total benefits of up to ₹ 51,000, which comprises year-end bonus, cash discount and exchange benefit of ₹ 11,000, ₹ 20,000 and ₹ 20,000 respectively. There's no corporate offer on the GO hatchback for this month.

Also Read: Renault Offers Year-End Benefits Of Up To ₹ 70,000 On The Duster, Triber And Kwid​

45jnrqd4

The Datsun Go Plus is available with discount benefits of up to ₹ 46,000

0 Comments

The seven-seater Go Plus MPV is listed with total benefits of up to ₹ 46,000 on. This includes a cash discount of up to ₹ 15,000 and exchange benefit of ₹ 20,000. Customers will also get a year-end bonus of ₹ 11,000, which is valid till month-end. Like GO hatchback, the carmaker is also not offering a corporate discount on the MPV.

