BS6 Harley-Davidson Street 750, Street Rod Prices Reduced By Up To Rs. 77,000

Harley-Davidson has reduced the prices of the Street 750 motorcycle by ₹ 65,000. Prices for the BS6 Street 750 models started at ₹ 5.34 lakh earlier and now, the prices for the BS6 Harley-Davidson Street 750 now start at ₹ 4.69 lakh. The Harley-Davidson Street 750 is the most affordable model from the company and the highest-selling Harley as well. The Street 750 in Vivid Black is priced at ₹ 4.69 lakh but in case you choose to buy the motorcycle in a single colour or a two-tone option, you will have to pay ₹ 4.81 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Also Read: BS6 Harley-Davidson Street 750, Street Rod Prices Revealed

(The Harley-Davidson Street 750 is the company's best-selling model in India)

Similarly, the prices of the Harley-Davidson Street Rod have been reduced by up to ₹ 77,000 as well. The Street Rod in Vivid Black is now priced at ₹ 5.99 lakh instead of ₹ 6.55 lakh while single-colour and two-tone options are priced at ₹ 6.10 lakh instead of ₹ 6.67 and ₹ 6.87 lakh. The Street Rod in dual-tone colours gets the biggest price reduction, of ₹ 77,000.

Also Read: Harley-Davidson Creates The Role Of Chief Digital Officer

The Harley Street 750 range uses the same 749 cc liquid-cooled, V-Twin Revolution X engine and churns out 60 Nm of peak torque at 3750 rpm. It is continued to be paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike uses telescopic forks up front and twin shocks at the rear for suspension duties, while braking performance comes from disc brakes with dual-channel ABS.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.