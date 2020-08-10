BS6 Harley-Davidson Street 750, Street Rod Prices Reduced By Up To Rs. 77,000

New Cars and Bikes in India
BS6 Harley-Davidson Street 750, Street Rod Prices Reduced By Up To ₹ 77,000

Harley-Davidson India has reduced the prices of the BS6 Street 750 by Rs. 65,000 and that of the Street Rod by up to Rs. 77,000. The prices for the Street range now start at Rs. 4.69 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The two-tone variant of the Harley-Davidson Street Rod gets a price reduction of Rs. 77,000

Highlights

  • Prices on the BS6 Street 750 have been reduced by Rs. 65,000
  • Prices of Harley's Street range now start at Rs. 4.69 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • The BS6 Street range was launched in March 2020

Harley-Davidson has reduced the prices of the Street 750 motorcycle by ₹ 65,000. Prices for the BS6 Street 750 models started at ₹ 5.34 lakh earlier and now, the prices for the BS6 Harley-Davidson Street 750 now start at ₹ 4.69 lakh. The Harley-Davidson Street 750 is the most affordable model from the company and the highest-selling Harley as well. The Street 750 in Vivid Black is priced at ₹ 4.69 lakh but in case you choose to buy the motorcycle in a single colour or a two-tone option, you will have to pay ₹ 4.81 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Also Read: BS6 Harley-Davidson Street 750, Street Rod Prices Revealed

(The Harley-Davidson Street 750 is the company's best-selling model in India)

Similarly, the prices of the Harley-Davidson Street Rod have been reduced by up to ₹ 77,000 as well. The Street Rod in Vivid Black is now priced at ₹ 5.99 lakh instead of ₹ 6.55 lakh while single-colour and two-tone options are priced at ₹ 6.10 lakh instead of ₹ 6.67 and ₹ 6.87 lakh. The Street Rod in dual-tone colours gets the biggest price reduction, of ₹ 77,000.

Also Read: Harley-Davidson Creates The Role Of Chief Digital Officer

The Harley Street 750 range uses the same 749 cc liquid-cooled, V-Twin Revolution X engine and churns out 60 Nm of peak torque at 3750 rpm. It is continued to be paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike uses telescopic forks up front and twin shocks at the rear for suspension duties, while braking performance comes from disc brakes with dual-channel ABS.

