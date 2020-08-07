Harley-Davidson Creates Chief Digital Officer Role

Harley-Davidson has announced that former Bose executive Jagdish Krishnan will take over the newly created role of Chief Digital Officer. Krishnan will be responsible for the development of a new digital strategy intended to improve the customer retail experience with direct-to-consumer technology for e-commerce and dealer digitisation. This includes building seamless digital interfaces with products, services, commerce and Harley-Davidson's global dealer network. To enable this strategy, Krishnan will also lead modernisation of the company's global information systems to make them more customer-centric.

Also Read: Harley-Davidson Reports $92 Million Loss As Bike Sales Skid

Former Bose executive Jagdish Krishnan takes over the role of Chief Digital Officer at Harley-Davidson

The creation of the new Chief Digital Officer role is part of The Rewire strategy, unveiled by Harley-Davidson's new CEO. The Rewire is aimed at overhauling the company's operating model and provide a better starting point for the future. The Chief Digital Officer is one of several roles and functions created or elevated to report directly to the Chairman, President and CEO, Jochen Zeitz to build desirability for the Harley-Davidson brand and products.

Also Read: Harley-Davidson Likely To Streamline New Model Strategy; Future Models Could Be Shelved

The upcoming Harley-Davidson Pan America is powered by a new 1,250 cc, 60-degree, v-twin engine

"Harley-Davidson is all about experiences, and an enhanced digital experience is absolutely critical for us to make our GIS and digital capabilities more customer-centric. We will take a completely different approach to applying digital technology across the company to fundamentally change how we operate and create value. To deliver on our objectives, we must have an innovative and high-performance IT function," said Jochen Zeitz, chairman, president and CEO of Harley-Davidson. "We need to be a high-performing team with cutting edge leadership to move us forward. Jagdish is exactly the right leader and he will ensure we connect with our customers at all touch-points."

Also Read: Harley-Davidson To Cut Hundreds Of Jobs As Part Of Turnaround Strategy

Jochen Zeitz, Harley-Davidson CEO has outlined The Rewire strategy to revive and rejunevate the iconic motorcycle brand

Krishnan has over two decades of experience leading digital transformation and deliver solutions to position organisations for advanced growth. Prior to joining Harley-Davidson, Krishnan served as Vice President and Chief Digital Officer at Bose Corporation. Before Bose, he was with Deloitte & Touche and Patni Computer Systems, where he had a broad mix of experiences including Profit & Loss responsibility, information security, enterprise software deployment, programming and IT operations. Krishnan has a Bachelor of Science with Honours in Computer Engineering from Pune University and a Master's Degree in Data Communication and Distributed Systems from Oxford University.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.