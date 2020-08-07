New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Harley-Davidson Creates Chief Digital Officer Role

Jagdish Krishnan, who spent 13 years at Bose Corp, the maker of headphones and speakers, has been hired to take on the new role.

| Published:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
Harley-Davidson has hired a former Bose executive to spearhead the new role

Highlights

  • Former Bose VP Jagdish Krishnan hired as Chief Digital Officer
  • Krishnan will spearhead the development of a new digital strategy
  • Focus on e-commerce, dealer digitisation, global information systems

Harley-Davidson has announced that former Bose executive Jagdish Krishnan will take over the newly created role of Chief Digital Officer. Krishnan will be responsible for the development of a new digital strategy intended to improve the customer retail experience with direct-to-consumer technology for e-commerce and dealer digitisation. This includes building seamless digital interfaces with products, services, commerce and Harley-Davidson's global dealer network. To enable this strategy, Krishnan  will also lead modernisation of the company's global information systems to make them more customer-centric.

Also Read: Harley-Davidson Reports $92 Million Loss As Bike Sales Skid

Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson Bikes

Street 750

Iron 883

Roadster

Fat Boy

Forty-Eight

Fat Bob

Street Rod

CVO Limited

Softail Deluxe

Street Bob

Heritage Softail Classic

1200 Custom

Road King

Softail Low Rider

Street Glide Special

Road Glide Special

66lkh05

Former Bose executive Jagdish Krishnan takes over the role of Chief Digital Officer at Harley-Davidson

The creation of the new Chief Digital Officer role is part of The Rewire strategy, unveiled by Harley-Davidson's new CEO. The Rewire is aimed at overhauling the company's operating model and provide a better starting point for the future. The Chief Digital Officer is one of several roles and functions created or elevated to report directly to the Chairman, President and CEO, Jochen Zeitz to build desirability for the Harley-Davidson brand and products.

Also Read: Harley-Davidson Likely To Streamline New Model Strategy; Future Models Could Be Shelved

gc7mrkos

The upcoming Harley-Davidson Pan America is powered by a new 1,250 cc, 60-degree, v-twin engine

"Harley-Davidson is all about experiences, and an enhanced digital experience is absolutely critical for us to make our GIS and digital capabilities more customer-centric. We will take a completely different approach to applying digital technology across the company to fundamentally change how we operate and create value. To deliver on our objectives, we must have an innovative and high-performance IT function," said Jochen Zeitz, chairman, president and CEO of Harley-Davidson. "We need to be a high-performing team with cutting edge leadership to move us forward. Jagdish is exactly the right leader and he will ensure we connect with our customers at all touch-points."

Also Read: Harley-Davidson To Cut Hundreds Of Jobs As Part Of Turnaround Strategy

70a2oh0s

Jochen Zeitz, Harley-Davidson CEO has outlined The Rewire strategy to revive and rejunevate the iconic motorcycle brand

0 Comments

Krishnan has over two decades of experience leading digital transformation and deliver solutions to position organisations for advanced growth. Prior to joining Harley-Davidson, Krishnan served as Vice President and Chief Digital Officer at Bose Corporation. Before Bose, he was with Deloitte & Touche and Patni Computer Systems, where he had a broad mix of experiences including Profit & Loss responsibility, information security, enterprise software deployment, programming and IT operations. Krishnan has a Bachelor of Science with Honours in Computer Engineering from Pune University and a Master's Degree in Data Communication and Distributed Systems from Oxford University.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Harley-Davidson Street 750 with Immediate Rivals

Harley-Davidson Street 750
Harley-Davidson
Street 750

Latest News

Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Makes World Debut
Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Makes World Debut
Harley-Davidson Creates Chief Digital Officer Role
Harley-Davidson Creates Chief Digital Officer Role
Top 10 Best-Selling Cars In July 2020
Top 10 Best-Selling Cars In July 2020
JK Tyres Registers Loss Of Rs. 202.15 Crore In Q1 FY2021
JK Tyres Registers Loss Of Rs. 202.15 Crore In Q1 FY2021
Kia Sonet Global Debut Live Updates: Specifications, Features, Images, Bookings
Kia Sonet Global Debut Live Updates: Specifications, Features, Images, Bookings
Formula E Chairman Alejandro Agag Tests Positive For COVID-19
Formula E Chairman Alejandro Agag Tests Positive For COVID-19
Gordon Murray Automotive T.50 Supercar Unveiled; Successor To The McLaren F1
Gordon Murray Automotive T.50 Supercar Unveiled; Successor To The McLaren F1
MG Gloster SUV's New Spy Shots Reveal Quad-Exhaust Tailpipe
MG Gloster SUV's New Spy Shots Reveal Quad-Exhaust Tailpipe
F1: McLaren Calls Paul di Resta As Reserve Driver For 70th Anniversary GP
F1: McLaren Calls Paul di Resta As Reserve Driver For 70th Anniversary GP
Toyota Ekes Out Weakest First Quarter Profit In 9 Years As Pandemic Halves Car Sales
Toyota Ekes Out Weakest First Quarter Profit In 9 Years As Pandemic Halves Car Sales
Skoda Kodiaq TSI Petrol BS6 Launch Delayed; Will Come In Early 2021
Skoda Kodiaq TSI Petrol BS6 Launch Delayed; Will Come In Early 2021
Toyota Fortuner TRD Limited Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 34.98 Lakh
Toyota Fortuner TRD Limited Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 34.98 Lakh
BS6 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price Hiked By Rs. 1,050
BS6 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price Hiked By Rs. 1,050
Evoke 6061 Electric Power Cruiser Promises 470 km Range
Evoke 6061 Electric Power Cruiser Promises 470 km Range
KTM 250 Adventure Spied Testing In India
KTM 250 Adventure Spied Testing In India

Popular Bikes

Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹ 1.6 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 60,350
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
JAWA Perak

JAWA Perak

₹ 1.89 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda Activa 5G

Honda Activa 5G

₹ 54,632
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Passion Pro i3S

Hero Passion Pro i3S

₹ 64,990
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 125

Bajaj Pulsar 125

₹ 69,997
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
JAWA Forty Two

JAWA Forty Two

₹ 1.65 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
JAWA 300

JAWA 300

₹ 1.74 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda Activa 6G

Honda Activa 6G

₹ 65,419
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Harley-Davidson Bikes

Harley-Davidson Street 750
Harley-Davidson Street 750
₹ 5.34 - 5.66 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Iron 883
Harley-Davidson Iron 883
₹ 9.38 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Roadster
Harley-Davidson Roadster
₹ 10.99 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Fat Boy
Harley-Davidson Fat Boy
₹ 18.25 - 20.1 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight
Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight
₹ 10.61 - 10.98 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Fat Bob
Harley-Davidson Fat Bob
₹ 14.59 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Street Rod
Harley-Davidson Street Rod
₹ 5.99 - 6.88 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson CVO Limited
Harley-Davidson CVO Limited
₹ 49.99 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Softail Deluxe
Harley-Davidson Softail Deluxe
₹ 18.65 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Street Bob
Harley-Davidson Street Bob
₹ 12.59 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail Classic
Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail Classic
₹ 19.71 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson 1200 Custom
Harley-Davidson 1200 Custom
₹ 10.89 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Road King
Harley-Davidson Road King
₹ 24.99 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Softail Low Rider
Harley-Davidson Softail Low Rider
₹ 13.75 - 14.69 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special
Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special
₹ 30.53 - 34.84 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special
Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special
₹ 32.99 Lakh *
View More
Jawa 300 3
x
Kia Sonet Global Debut Live Updates: Specifications, Features, Images, Bookings
Kia Sonet Global Debut Live Updates: Specifications, Features, Images, Bookings
Top 10 Best-Selling Cars In July 2020
Top 10 Best-Selling Cars In July 2020
Ford Bags Over 1.5 Lakh Bookings For The Bronco In 15 Days
Ford Bags Over 1.5 Lakh Bookings For The Bronco In 15 Days
Innovative Use Of Tractor To Milk Cows Wins Anand Mahindra's Praise
Innovative Use Of Tractor To Milk Cows Wins Anand Mahindra's Praise
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities