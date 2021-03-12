BWT Partners With Sebastian Vettel For Pink Helmet 

BWT which was the former primary sponsor of the erstwhile Racing Point team which has now become Aston Martin has signed up its star driver, Sebastian Vettel, for a branding deal for the helmet he wears. BWT had been looking for a new team to sponsor whose livery would've been transformed to pink, in line with its branding guideline, however, chose to stick with its former partner, albeit in a limited capacity, but also has signed up its lead driver to increase its visibility.

The new Aston Martin livery has been turning heads

BWT was in the running to sponsor either the Williams or Haas F1 teams, however, given the buzz around the return of the Aston Martin brand in F1 and the presence of a 4-time world champion like Sebastian Vettel with the project it decided to stick with the team and also signed a direct deal with Vettel. Vettel who is known for his iconic white helmet with the colours of the German flag will be foregoing the design in lieu of a full pink helmet.

''The future is important and we must do everything we can to protect our planet for our children. We share this responsibility to make a difference. As a Formula One driver, I think it is right for me to speak out about this, and I am happy to have found a partner in BWT who shares my goals. If we can reduce plastic waste, we can make the world more beautiful one step at a time," Vettel said.

The Aston Martin brand returns to F1 after 60 odd years

This announcement comes at a time when F1 as a sport is doubling down on sustainability. It has directed teams to utilise single-use plastic bottles and an attempt to it have everything recyclable by 2025. BWT of course is an Austrian company which is known for healthy drinking water. Vettel's helmet will carry the message 'Change the world, sip by sip' on the rear.

