BYD Atto 3 EV India Launch Date Announced

BYD is set to launch its second all-electric passenger vehicle in India, the Atto 3 SUV, on October 11, 2022. The all-electric SUV will be offered to private car buyers alongside the current BYD e6 MPV which recently went on sale for private buyers.

The Atto 3’s design is in line with other modern crossovers with smooth lines and a flowing roofline. The nose is characterised by a thick band of chrome connecting sleek angular headlamps with vents placed lower down on the bumper to help cool the electric running gear. Round the back the tail-lamps form a full-length light bar with the bumper too featuring multiple vents for cooling aside from a faux skid plate.

The cabin design is quite minimalist though unique with a digital instrument cluster sitting behind the steering and a large floating central touchscreen taking pride of place on the centre console. The centre screen is capable of being rotated between portrait or landscape orientation.

As per reports, the BYD Atto 3 is expected to be launched in India in just one variant though with a choice of battery packs. The electric SUV is expected to offer a range of up to 420 km depending on the battery and will be powered by a front-mounted 150kW electric motor.

In terms of equipment, the Atto 3 is expected to come packed with tech such as a panoramic sunroof, digital instrument cluster, a 12.8-inch central touchscreen, power adjustable front seats and even ADAS systems.

The BYD Atto 3 is expected to sit above the likes of the Hyundai Kona EV and the MG ZS EV when its prices are announced.