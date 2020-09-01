Car Sales August 2020: Honda Cars Records Sales Decline Of 9.4 Per Cent

Honda Cars India has recorded a sales decline of 9.4 per cent in August 2020 selling 7509 units as compared to 8291 units which were sold in the same month last year. The company has been trying to gradually revive its sales after the lockdown which took a major toll on the auto sector. In July 2020, Honda recorded a sales decline of 42.6 per cent selling 5863 units, while in June 2020 its sales went down by 86.44 per cent selling just 1398 units. However, Honda's month-on-month sales in July 2020 was up by 28.07 per cent.

The Honda WR-V Facelift is now available only with a petrol engine option.

Speaking on the sales performance, Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President and Director, Marketing & AMP and Sales, Honda Cars India said, "A quarter into the unlock phase, we are progressing as per our plan, both in terms of supply & amp; demand registering a sequential growth of 39 per cent over July'20. As we ramp up our daily production to 100 per cent pre-COVID level this month, we are optimistic about the upcoming festive period and expect demand to improve further. However, considering that COVID-19 cases are constantly on a rise, we need to continuously monitor overall buying sentiment and its impact on auto sales going forward."

Honda launched the Jazz BS6 in India last month.

Honda Cars India has launched four new models in the last two months- the fifth-gen Honda City, Civic Diesel BS6 , Honda WR-V Facelift and the new Jazz. The company is expecting these models to gradually gain traction in the market and add to the overall volumes. Honda has also ramped up production at both manufacturing plants.

