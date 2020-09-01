Car Sales August 2020: Kia Sells 10,845 Units; Seltos Sales Cross 1 Lakh Mark

Kia Motors India sold 10,845 units in the month of August 2020. The company also marked 1 lakh unit sales of Seltos in less than a year's time. The company also said that it sold 10,655 units of the Seltos in August 2020. With a steady increase in demand, Kia Motors India has registered 74 per cent surge in year-on-year sales as compared to 6236 units last year. Now we have to mention here that the Seltos was launched in August last year and that was the first month of sales for the company, so the surge in sales, though significant, has to be taken into account.

Also Read: 2020 Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Reaches Dealerships Ahead Of India Launch

Kia Motors India managed to acquire almost 6 per cent of market share in passenger vehicle space

The company has also said that within just 1 year of commencement of sales in India, it has managed to acquire almost 6 per cent market share in the passenger vehicle segment with only two products - the Seltos and Carnival.

The Kia Sonet subcompact SUV will be launched in India this month

Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Kia Motors India said "The Indian consumers have been very welcoming towards Kia Motors as we became the fastest automaker in India to reach over 1 lakh sales in just 1 year. This milestone is a great success as well as a testament to consumer's trust in the brand and products. This instils more confidence in us and brings in motivation to build a robust product pipeline, which addresses the changing needs of Indian consumers."

Also Read: Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Fuel Efficiency Details Leaked

The company is all set to launch the Sonet in India and it has already received 6,523 bookings on the first day. The company will export the subcompact SUV to over 70 markets including the Middle East and Africa, Latin America and Asia.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.