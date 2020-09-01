Car Sales August 2020: Renault India Records Sales Growth Of 41 Per Cent

The Renault Triber has remained the bestseller for the brand in August 2020 as well

Renault India has recorded a sales growth of 41 per cent in August 2020 in the domestic market with 8060 units sold, as compared to 5704 units sold in the same month last year. The increase in sales is primarily attributed to the Triber range which is now available with the option of an AMT gearbox as well. The French carmaker has also started getting good response for the new Renault Kwid Facelift and the recently launched Renault Duster 1.3 Turbo.

The Renault Kwid Facelift has received a good market response

In July 2020, Renault had recorded a whopping growth of 75.5 per cent at 6422 units which was primarily attributed to a low base in July 2019. So compared to July, Renault has registered a month-on-month (MoM) increase in sales of 25.50 per cent in August 2020. Even in June, Renault had managed with a YoY sales decline of 14 per cent. In fact, sales in rural markets as well have been adding substantially to Renault's overall volumes as small markets are now accounting for almost 25 per cent of the total sales. Speaking about the sales growth, Thomas Dubruel, Vice-President, Sales & Marketing, Renault India said, "Continuous engagement with network partners, towards conceptualizing and executing strategies that are helping towards driving volumes strongly in the market."

Renault has recently launched the 2020 Duster 1.3-litre Turbo Petrol in India

Renault has also expanded its reach by adding 17 new sales and service touchpoints across the country. The company now has a sales network of over 390 dealerships and over 470 service touchpoints.

