New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Renault's Upcoming Subcompact SUV Spied Ahead Of India Debut

As far as the latest images of Renault's subcompact SUV go, they instantly remind you of the Kwid. In fact, the HBC (codename) looks like a grown up version of the Kwid with a similar outline and silhouette.

| Updated:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
The rear of the Renault HBC borrows design cues from the Kwid.

Highlights

  • The rear of the Renault HBC borrows design cues from the Kwid.
  • It will be share its underpinnings with the Renault Triber.
  • It is expected to get the 1,0-litre, three-cylinder, Turbo petrol engine.

The subcompact SUV market has been one of the focus areas for Renault India of late. After tasting success with the Renault Triber, the HBC (codename) subcompact SUV will be its next launch in the subcompact space and we are getting to see the car quite often as we are moving closer to its unveil. We have got our hands on a new set of images of the HBC which reveal its rear and profile. Now the test mule is still heavily camouflaged and we get just a partial view of some design elements.

Also Read: Renault Triber AMT Review

Renault

Renault Cars

Kwid

Triber

Duster

Captur

Lodgy

1k6v67lg

The Renault HBC looks a bigger version of the Renault Kwid in silhouette

As far as the test mule goes, it instantly reminds you of the Kwid. In fact, it looks like a grown up version of the Kwid and that's thanks to the silhouette. The rear, especially, looks very similar to the Kwid with almost the same design of the boot gate, taillights and the raked rear windscreen. That said, the rear bumper looks chunkier and sports a bold black cladding. Earlier spy shots of the HBC have also given us a slight hint of its face. The SUV will come with a sleek twin slat grille, flanked by daytime running lamps, creating the impression of one single element. The production-spec HBC will get a pair of three-port headlamps, equipped with what looks like projector lights and has a black housing. The SUV also gets a wide central airdam with horizontal lines and black underbody cladding. The styling certainly adds an aggressive look to the upcoming SUV.

Also Read: 2020 Renault Duster BS6: All You Need To Know

99l9ci2

Previous spy shots have revealed the headlights and grille of the Renault HBC.

We still wait for the spy shots of its cabin which likely will be pretty well-loaded. We expect it to get the same 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system from the Triber with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and MirrorLink connectivity. The subcompact SUV is also likely to get a multi-functional steering wheel, premium fabric upholstery, and safety features like - antilock braking system (ABS) with electronic brake force distribution (EBD), dual airbags, reverse parking sensors, high-speed alert, and seat belt reminder as standard.

Also Read: 2020 Renault Duster vs Rivals: Price Comparison

0 Comments

The upcoming Renault HBC will be spawned by the advanced CMF-A+ platform that also underpins the Renault Triber. It is also likely to borrow the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, BS6 petrol engine that belts out 71 bhp and 96 Nm of peak torque in the Triber. But we expect the engine to be coupled with a turbo unit in the HBC, this delivering better output.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Renault Kwid with Immediate Rivals

Renault Kwid
Renault
Kwid

Latest News

Renault's Upcoming Subcompact SUV Spied Ahead Of India Debut Renault's Upcoming Subcompact SUV Spied Ahead Of India Debut
Triumph Trident: What We Know So Far Triumph Trident: What We Know So Far
"Two-Wheelers Merit A GST Rate Revision," Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman
2021 Porsche Panamera Facelift Unveiled 2021 Porsche Panamera Facelift Unveiled
Mahindra and REE Automotive Sign an MoU To Co-Develop Electric Commercial Vehicles Mahindra and REE Automotive Sign an MoU To Co-Develop Electric Commercial Vehicles
F1 Adds 4 New Rounds To 2020 Calendar With Turkey & Bahrain; Season To Conclude With 17 Races F1 Adds 4 New Rounds To 2020 Calendar With Turkey & Bahrain; Season To Conclude With 17 Races
2020 Honda Jazz BS6: What's New? 2020 Honda Jazz BS6: What's New?
Apple May Have Developed Unique Camera And Air Scenting Technologies For Cars Apple May Have Developed Unique Camera And Air Scenting Technologies For Cars
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Variant Details And New Images Leaked Ahead Of Launch Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Variant Details And New Images Leaked Ahead Of Launch
Tata Motors Begins Supply Of Tigor EV To AYUSH Ministry Under EESL Tender Tata Motors Begins Supply Of Tigor EV To AYUSH Ministry Under EESL Tender
Do You Like The Grille On The New Mahindra Thar? Do You Like The Grille On The New Mahindra Thar?
Electric Vehicle Chassis Provider Motiv Announces Fresh Funding Electric Vehicle Chassis Provider Motiv Announces Fresh Funding
TVS ASL Will Use The Google Cloud to Develop Its Digital Platform for Spares & After-Sales TVS ASL Will Use The Google Cloud to Develop Its Digital Platform for Spares & After-Sales
Jeep Wrangler 4xe PHEV Teased Ahead Of December Launch Jeep Wrangler 4xe PHEV Teased Ahead Of December Launch
Uber Launches Auto Rental Service In India Uber Launches Auto Rental Service In India

Popular Cars

rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.64 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.5
star-white
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

₹ 3.69 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 6.5 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.9
star-white
Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 13.69 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
6.6
star-white
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.89 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.7
star-white
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

₹ 9.89 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

₹ 7 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.4
star-white
Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

₹ 9.99 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.3
star-white
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 7.59 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)

Popular Renault Cars

Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.94 - 5.07 Lakh *
Renault Triber
Renault Triber
₹ 4.99 - 7.22 Lakh *
Renault Duster
Renault Duster
₹ 8.59 - 13.59 Lakh *
Renault Captur
Renault Captur
₹ 9.5 - 13 Lakh *
Renault Lodgy
Renault Lodgy
₹ 8.63 - 12.12 Lakh *
View More
Mercedes Benz V Class Desktop
x
New Mahindra Thar Review; SUV Tested Off-Road Too
New Mahindra Thar Review; SUV Tested Off-Road Too
Shiv Nadar University & IIT Mumbai Have Developed More Efficient Lithium-Sulphur Batteries For EVs
Shiv Nadar University & IIT Mumbai Have Developed More Efficient Lithium-Sulphur Batteries For EVs
2021 Porsche Panamera Facelift Unveiled
2021 Porsche Panamera Facelift Unveiled
Kia Sonet: Variants Explained In Detail
Kia Sonet: Variants Explained In Detail
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities