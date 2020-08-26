Renault's Upcoming Subcompact SUV Spied Ahead Of India Debut

The subcompact SUV market has been one of the focus areas for Renault India of late. After tasting success with the Renault Triber, the HBC (codename) subcompact SUV will be its next launch in the subcompact space and we are getting to see the car quite often as we are moving closer to its unveil. We have got our hands on a new set of images of the HBC which reveal its rear and profile. Now the test mule is still heavily camouflaged and we get just a partial view of some design elements.

The Renault HBC looks a bigger version of the Renault Kwid in silhouette

As far as the test mule goes, it instantly reminds you of the Kwid. In fact, it looks like a grown up version of the Kwid and that's thanks to the silhouette. The rear, especially, looks very similar to the Kwid with almost the same design of the boot gate, taillights and the raked rear windscreen. That said, the rear bumper looks chunkier and sports a bold black cladding. Earlier spy shots of the HBC have also given us a slight hint of its face. The SUV will come with a sleek twin slat grille, flanked by daytime running lamps, creating the impression of one single element. The production-spec HBC will get a pair of three-port headlamps, equipped with what looks like projector lights and has a black housing. The SUV also gets a wide central airdam with horizontal lines and black underbody cladding. The styling certainly adds an aggressive look to the upcoming SUV.

Previous spy shots have revealed the headlights and grille of the Renault HBC.

We still wait for the spy shots of its cabin which likely will be pretty well-loaded. We expect it to get the same 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system from the Triber with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and MirrorLink connectivity. The subcompact SUV is also likely to get a multi-functional steering wheel, premium fabric upholstery, and safety features like - antilock braking system (ABS) with electronic brake force distribution (EBD), dual airbags, reverse parking sensors, high-speed alert, and seat belt reminder as standard.

The upcoming Renault HBC will be spawned by the advanced CMF-A+ platform that also underpins the Renault Triber. It is also likely to borrow the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, BS6 petrol engine that belts out 71 bhp and 96 Nm of peak torque in the Triber. But we expect the engine to be coupled with a turbo unit in the HBC, this delivering better output.

