New Cars and Bikes in India
search

2020 Renault Duster BS6: All You Need To Know

The 2020 Renault Duster BS6 is offered with two petrol engines- a 1.5-litre natural aspirated petrol mill and a 1.3-litre, turbo petrol motor.

| Updated:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
The 2020 Renault Duster is offered with two BS6 petrol engines.

Highlights

  • The 2020 Renault Duster is offered with two BS6 petrol engines.
  • The 1.3-litre BS6 turbo petrol engine is the most powerful in the segment
  • The 1.5-litre diesel engine and the AWD variant have been discontinued.

We were eagerly waiting for the new Renault Duster to arrive ever since we saw the new 1.3-litre turbo variant at the Auto Expo 2020. Renault promised that it'll be the most powerful powertrain in the compact SUV segment and that got us really excited. Finally, the Duster in now on sale in India with two BS6 petrol engines, and with prices starting at ₹ 8.59 lakh for the base 1.5 petrol manual variant while going all the way up to ₹ 13.59 lakh for the range-topping Turbo petrol CVT automatic trim. Here's everything you need to know about the 2020 Renault Duster BS6.

0 Comments

Also Read: 2020 Renault Duster vs Rivals: Price Comparison

Renault Duster

8.59 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Renault Duster Price

  1. The 2020 Renault Duster is now offered with two petrol engine options. First up is the tried and tested 1.5-litre, four-cylinder naturally aspirated BS6 petrol mill and then the brand new 1.3-litre, four-cylinder BS6 turbo petrol motor.
    r93j8r

    2020 Renault Duster remains identical to the facelifted model in terms of design.

  2. The new 1.3-litre turbo petrol motor is tuned to churn out 153 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. Around 48 bhp and 108 Nm of peak torque more than its 1.5-litre petrol counterpart.
  3. The 1.5-litre petrol engines belts out 104 bhp and 142 Nm of peak torque.
  4. While the 1.5-litre engine is mated to a five-speed manual transmission as standard, the 1.3-litre engine gets the option of a CVT automatic transmission alongside a six-speed manual transmission which is standard.
  5. The new 1.3-litre mill delivers a fuel economy of 16.5 kmpl when combined with the six-speed manual transmission and 16.42 kmpl when mated to the CVT automatic gearbox.
  6. That said, the Renault Duster is petrol only now and the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, diesel engine had been discontinued just ahead of the BS6 transition, for obvious reasons (high cost of upgradation). Sadly, this also rules out the all-wheel-drive (AWD) variant which was only offered in the diesel iteration.
    6fa86u7g

    2020 Renault Duster gets red accents in the grille, fog lamp surrounds and  side cladding.

  7. Visually, there are no design updates made to the Duster and it remains identical to the facelifted version. But the Turbo variants get red accents on the grille and side curtains along with a Turbo badge at the rear.
  8. The Duster facelift already came with quite a few upgrades made to its front end with the addition of a new grille flanked by new projector headlamp units with DRLs along with LED tail lamps and beefier bumpers at both ends.
    qf67v9ho

    The interiors of the 2020 Renault Duster remain identical to that in the outgoing model.

  9. The turbo petrol Duster rides on new 17-inch machined alloy wheels.
  10. In terms of features it remains identical to the facelifted model. It is equipped with a 7-inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a fully automatic climate control, illuminated and cooled glove-box among others.
    59itialg

    The 2020 Renault Duster Turbo gets new 17-inch machined alloy wheels and a Turbo badge at the rear.

  11. Safety features will include - ABS with EBD, driver and passenger airbags, rear parking sensors, seat belt reminder & speed alert as standard, along with optional bits like - Reverse Parking Camera, Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and Hill-Start Assist.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Renault Duster with Immediate Rivals

Renault Duster
Renault
Duster

Latest News

Hyundai Venue Wins Top Safety Pick Award In The US Hyundai Venue Wins Top Safety Pick Award In The US
2021 Honda CBR600RR Unveiled For Japanese Market 2021 Honda CBR600RR Unveiled For Japanese Market
2020 Renault Duster BS6: All You Need To Know 2020 Renault Duster BS6: All You Need To Know
2020 Force Gurkha BS6 Spotted Ahead Of Launch; Will Rival New Mahindra Thar 2020 Force Gurkha BS6 Spotted Ahead Of Launch; Will Rival New Mahindra Thar
MG Gloster To Get 12.3-Inch Infotainment Screen And 12 Speakers MG Gloster To Get 12.3-Inch Infotainment Screen And 12 Speakers
MG Motor India Enters The Pre-Owned Vehicle Business MG Motor India Enters The Pre-Owned Vehicle Business
India-Made KTM 200 Duke Launched In The US India-Made KTM 200 Duke Launched In The US
CCM Spitfire Blackout Celebrates Upcoming Black Widow Film CCM Spitfire Blackout Celebrates Upcoming Black Widow Film
The Batman Teaser-Trailer Reveals New Batmobile Spitting Fire, Going Sideways The Batman Teaser-Trailer Reveals New Batmobile Spitting Fire, Going Sideways
25000 Units Of The Maruti Suzuki XL6 Sold In One Year 25000 Units Of The Maruti Suzuki XL6 Sold In One Year
Panasonic's Tech Powers Vehicle-To-Everything Tests In Utah Panasonic's Tech Powers Vehicle-To-Everything Tests In Utah
Jeep Wagoneer Teased; To Debut In September Jeep Wagoneer Teased; To Debut In September
Florida Teachers Turn Their Students' Desks Into Little Jeeps To Make Social Distancing Less Scary Florida Teachers Turn Their Students' Desks Into Little Jeeps To Make Social Distancing Less Scary
This Go-Kart Takes Inspiration From A VW Beetle And A Pixar Movie This Go-Kart Takes Inspiration From A VW Beetle And A Pixar Movie
MotoGP: Miguel Oliveira Makes Final Corner Pass To Win Thrilling Styrian GP MotoGP: Miguel Oliveira Makes Final Corner Pass To Win Thrilling Styrian GP

Popular Cars

rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.64 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

₹ 3.69 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 13.69 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 6.5 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
6.6
star-white
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.89 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

₹ 9.89 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

₹ 7 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.0
star-white
Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

₹ 9.99 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.3
star-white
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 7.59 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)

Renault Duster Alternatives

Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
₹ 9.6 - 9.99 Lakh *
Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
₹ 9.89 - 17.34 Lakh *
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
₹ 9.99 - 17.2 Lakh *
Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio
₹ 12.4 - 16 Lakh *
MG Hector Plus
MG Hector Plus
₹ 13.49 - 18.54 Lakh *
Tata Nexon EV
Tata Nexon EV
₹ 13.99 - 15.99 Lakh *
Jeep Compass
Jeep Compass
₹ 16.49 - 24.99 Lakh *
Volkswagen T-Roc
Volkswagen T-Roc
₹ 19.99 Lakh *
MG ZS EV
MG ZS EV
₹ 20.88 - 23.58 Lakh *
View More
Mercedes Benz V Class Desktop
x
Maruti Suzuki True Value: The Trusted Go-To Destination For Pre-Owned Cars
Maruti Suzuki True Value: The Trusted Go-To Destination For Pre-Owned Cars
New Mahindra Thar Review; SUV Tested Off-Road Too
New Mahindra Thar Review; SUV Tested Off-Road Too
Vehicle Owners Must Have A Valid PUC Certificate To Renew Insurance: IRDAI
Vehicle Owners Must Have A Valid PUC Certificate To Renew Insurance: IRDAI
2020 Renault Duster vs Kia Seltos vs Hyundai Creta vs Nissan Kicks vs Maruti Suzuki S-Cross: Price Comparison
2020 Renault Duster vs Kia Seltos vs Hyundai Creta vs Nissan Kicks vs Maruti Suzuki S-Cross: Price Comparison
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities