2020 Renault Duster BS6: All You Need To Know

We were eagerly waiting for the new Renault Duster to arrive ever since we saw the new 1.3-litre turbo variant at the Auto Expo 2020. Renault promised that it'll be the most powerful powertrain in the compact SUV segment and that got us really excited. Finally, the Duster in now on sale in India with two BS6 petrol engines, and with prices starting at ₹ 8.59 lakh for the base 1.5 petrol manual variant while going all the way up to ₹ 13.59 lakh for the range-topping Turbo petrol CVT automatic trim. Here's everything you need to know about the 2020 Renault Duster BS6.

Also Read: 2020 Renault Duster vs Rivals: Price Comparison

Renault Duster 8.59 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The 2020 Renault Duster is now offered with two petrol engine options. First up is the tried and tested 1.5-litre, four-cylinder naturally aspirated BS6 petrol mill and then the brand new 1.3-litre, four-cylinder BS6 turbo petrol motor. 2020 Renault Duster remains identical to the facelifted model in terms of design. The new 1.3-litre turbo petrol motor is tuned to churn out 153 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. Around 48 bhp and 108 Nm of peak torque more than its 1.5-litre petrol counterpart. The 1.5-litre petrol engines belts out 104 bhp and 142 Nm of peak torque. While the 1.5-litre engine is mated to a five-speed manual transmission as standard, the 1.3-litre engine gets the option of a CVT automatic transmission alongside a six-speed manual transmission which is standard. The new 1.3-litre mill delivers a fuel economy of 16.5 kmpl when combined with the six-speed manual transmission and 16.42 kmpl when mated to the CVT automatic gearbox. That said, the Renault Duster is petrol only now and the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, diesel engine had been discontinued just ahead of the BS6 transition, for obvious reasons (high cost of upgradation). Sadly, this also rules out the all-wheel-drive (AWD) variant which was only offered in the diesel iteration. 2020 Renault Duster gets red accents in the grille, fog lamp surrounds and side cladding. Visually, there are no design updates made to the Duster and it remains identical to the facelifted version. But the Turbo variants get red accents on the grille and side curtains along with a Turbo badge at the rear. The Duster facelift already came with quite a few upgrades made to its front end with the addition of a new grille flanked by new projector headlamp units with DRLs along with LED tail lamps and beefier bumpers at both ends. The interiors of the 2020 Renault Duster remain identical to that in the outgoing model. The turbo petrol Duster rides on new 17-inch machined alloy wheels. In terms of features it remains identical to the facelifted model. It is equipped with a 7-inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a fully automatic climate control, illuminated and cooled glove-box among others. The 2020 Renault Duster Turbo gets new 17-inch machined alloy wheels and a Turbo badge at the rear. Safety features will include - ABS with EBD, driver and passenger airbags, rear parking sensors, seat belt reminder & speed alert as standard, along with optional bits like - Reverse Parking Camera, Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and Hill-Start Assist.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.