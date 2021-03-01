New Cars and Bikes in India
Car Sales February 2021: Hyundai India Registers 29 Per Cent Growth In Domestic Market

With total sales of 51,600 units in February 2021, Hyundai India has recorded a 23.8 per cent growth in the domestic market, compared to 40,010 cars sold in the same month last year.

Charanpreet Singh
Hyundais total sales, inclusive of domestic and exports stood at 61,800 units expand View Photos
Highlights

  • Hyundai's cumulative sales last month stood at 61,800 units
  • In February 2021, Hyundai sold 51,600 units in the domestic market
  • Total exports increased by 14.6% to 8,900 units in Feb 2021

Hyundai Motor India has released its sales figures for February 2021. The South Korean automaker recorded cumulative sales of 61,800 units last month witnessing a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of 26.4 per cent as compared to the corresponding month last year. As far as the domestic market is concerned, the company registered a double-digit growth of 29 per cent, by retailing 51,600 units as compared to 40,010 units sold in the same month last year. Exports also saw substantial growth of 14.6 per cent in the same month at 10,200 units as compared to 8,900 units exported in February last year.

Also Read: Hyundai IONIQ 5 Revealed; Gets An All-Electric Range Of Upto 480 km​

Hyundai India Sales February 2021 February 2020 Difference
Domestic (Units) 51 600 40 010 29%
Exports (Units) 10 200 8 900 14.6%
Cumulative (Units) 61 800 48 910 26.4%
The 2020 Creta is one of the top performers for Hyundai with 12,428 units sold last month 

With overall sales of 61,800 units, the carmaker has recorded growth across all segments. The sales were majorly driven by the all-new i20, Creta, Verna, Nios and the Venue. Last month, the company retailed 9001 units of the all-new i20, 12,428 units of Creta, and 11,224 units of the Venue. Hyundai delivered around 10,270 units of Grand i10 Nios in February 2021.

Commenting on the February 2021 sales performance, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), HMIL said, "Hyundai Motor India has been consistently striving to drive a resurgence in sales, thereby contributing towards economic recovery and bringing the industry closer to pre-Covid level sales.

With a cumulative sales of 61 800 units in February 2021, Hyundai has recorded growth across segments. Super Performer brands such as the Ultimate SUV - Creta, Venue, Spirited New Verna, Nios, and India's most awarded premium hatchback of 2021, the recently crowned Indian Car of the Year 2021 (ICOTY) - the all-new i20, have once again showcased Hyundai brand supremacy by redefining benchmarks in their respective segments. Both domestic and export demand have recorded healthy double-digit growth in February 2021, reflecting an all-round improvement in buyer sentiment. Our most valued customers continue to make the smartest choice, opting for the smartest mobility solutions and as always we are thankful for their continuous support and trust."

The South Korean automaker sold 11,224 units of the Venue in India last month

Compared to January 2021, Hyundai's Month-on-Month (M-o-M) cumulative sales stood at 60,105 units, wherein the company witnessed a growth of only two per cent. The company saw a growth of around nine per cent in M-O-M exports compared to 8,100 units exported in January 2021. However, the company saw a marginal decline in Month-on-Month (M-O-M) domestic numbers.

