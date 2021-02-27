Hyundai IONIQ 5 Revealed; Gets An All-Electric Range Of Upto 480 km

Hyundai has revealed the IONIQ 5 all-electric crossover during a virtual world premiere event. The IONIQ 5 is built upon Hyundai Motor Group's dedicated BEV architecture called Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), enabling it to have unique proportions on an elongated wheelbase. According to Hyundai the wheelbase is set at 3000 mm which makes is more than many luxury sedans around the world.

IONIQ 5's unique exterior design is characterized by the Pony-inspired profile.

IONIQ 5's progressive design represents highlights Hyundai's 45-year journey to become a part of customer's lifestyles. IONIQ 5's unique exterior design is characterized by the Pony-inspired profile. The front of the car is equipped with Hyundai's first clamshell hood that minimizes panel gaps for optimal aerodynamics. The front bumper is defined by an eye-catching V-shape incorporating distinctive daytime running lights (DRLs) that provide an unmistakable light signature unique to IONIQ 5. These small pixel-like clusters also appear at the rear of the vehicle.

On the sides, auto flush door handles provide clean surface styling and enhanced aerodynamic efficiency. The front and rear forms of the vehicle merge together at its doors, offering another example of Hyundai's 'Parametric Dynamics' design first seen on the all-new Tucson. The strong C-pillar shape, inspired by Hyundai's '45' EV concept, gives IONIQ 5 a commanding presence clearly identifiable from a distance.

Aero-optimized wheels further echo the Parametric Pixel design theme and are offered in a super-sized 20-inch diameter, the largest rims ever fitted to a Hyundai EV.

The 'Living Space' theme runs throughout the interior, most notably embodied by the Universal Island, a moveable center console that can slide back as much as 140 mm. Universal Island, along with the flat floor where the batteries are stored, allows more freedom of movement inside the vehicle. The electric car is also equipped with electronically adjustable front seats. The seats recline to the optimum angle, offering a weightless feeling for the occupant. Hyundai reduced the thickness of the front seats by 30 percent, providing more space for those seated in the second row.

Many of its interior touchpoints - seats, headliner, door trim, floor and armrest - use eco-friendly, sustainably sourced materials, such as recycled PET bottles, plant-based (bio PET) yarns and natural wool yarns, eco-processed leather with plant-based extracts, and bio paint with plant extracts.

The IONIQ 5 is available with a range of power electric (PE) configurations to fit the mobility needs of every customer, with no compromises on performance. Customers can select from two battery pack options, either 58 kWh or 72.6 kWh, and two electric motor layouts, either with a rear motor only or with both front and rear motors. All PE variations provide outstanding range and deliver a top speed of 185 kmph.

At the top of the electric motor lineup is an all-wheel drive (AWD) option paired with the 72.6-kWh battery, producing a combined power output of 225-kW and 605 Nm of torque. This PE configuration can go from 0-100 kmph in 5.2 seconds.

When equipped with two-wheel drive (2WD) and 72.6-kWh battery, IONIQ 5's maximum driving range on a single charge will be around 470 to 480 km according to the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure standard.

IONIQ 5's E-GMP can support both 400-V and 800-V charging infrastructures. The platform offers 800-V charging capability as standard, along with 400-V charging, without the need for additional components or adapters. The multi-charging system is a world's first patented technology that operates the motor and inverter to boost 400 V to 800 V for stable charging compatibility.

With a 350-kW charger, IONIQ 5 can charge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes. IONIQ 5 users only need to charge the vehicle for five minutes to get 100 km of range.

IONIQ 5 also provides an innovative V2L function, which allows customers to freely use or charge any electric devices, such as electric bicycles, scooters or camping equipment, serving as a charger on wheels.

For the first time in Hyundai, IONIQ 5 features an Augmented Reality Head-Up Display (AR HUD), essentially turning the windshield into a display screen.

IONIQ 5 is also equipped with the next level of Hyundai SmartSense, advanced driver assistance system, ensuring the highest levels of safety and convenience on the road. IONIQ 5 is the first Hyundai model to offer Highway Driving Assist 2 (HDA 2). Other driving assistance systems include Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA), Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA), Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA), Driver Attention Warning (DAW), High Beam Assist (HBA), and more. The car will be available in select markets later in 2021

