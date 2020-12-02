Car Sales November 2020: MG Motor India Registers 28.5% Growth

MG Motor India has announced its sales numbers for November 2020, and it has registered highest ever retail sales of 4,163 units in November 2020 witnessed a growth of 28.5 per cent against the same month last year. The carmaker retailed 3,426 units of the Hector SUV last month, registering its second-highest monthly sales since launch. Continuing its strong momentum, the company claimed that the Hector SUV bagged over 4,000 fresh orders during the month, reflecting a sales growth of 6 per cent vis-a-vis the year-ago period.

Also Read: MG Motor India And Tata Power Set Up Agra's First Superfast EV Charger

The carmaker retailed 3,426 units of the Hector SUV last month

Sales of the pure electric vehicle MG ZS EV stood at 110 units in November 2020. The carmaker registered sales of 627 units for its Gloster flagship SUV in its first month. The company saw a Month-on-Month (MoM) growth of 11 per cent, as compared to 3,750 units sold in the month of October 2020.

Commenting on the sales performance, Rakesh Sidana, Director - Sales, MG Motor India, said, "Buoyed by continued festival demand and the sustained demand for the Hector and ZS EV alongside the successful launch of the MG Gloster, we have recorded 28.5% growth in November 2020 vis-a-vis the last year. We expect the momentum to continue in December and expect to close this year on a strong note."

In October, the company had retailed the highest ever 3,625 units of the Hector and Hector Plus SUVs in a month since their launch. Sales of MG's pure electric vehicle - ZS EV stood at 125 units in October 2020.

Sales of the pure electric vehicle MG ZS EV stood at 110 units in November 2020

Also Read: MG ZS EV Participates In India's First Highway EV Trial Run​

The MG Gloster SUV was launched in India in October with a starting price of ₹ 28.98 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV has received a good response from the Indian market with more than 2,500 bookings so far. MG's new contact-free technology suite 'Shield+' enhances the sales and service experience in the new normal. It continues to follow all sanitisation processes at its facilities to ensure the safety of its customers and employees. The carmaker has also tied up with Medklinn's Cerafusion sterilisation technology for vehicle cabin sterilisation.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.