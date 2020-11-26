MG Motor India And Tata Power Set Up Agra's First Superfast EV Charger

MG Motor India has set up Agra's first 60 kW Superfast EV charging station in partnership with Tata Power. The new public charging station has been set up at the MG's Agra showroom as a part of NH for EV2020 tech trial run flagged off from Delhi yesterday. The company has said that the public charger will be functional round the clock and comes with CCS/CHAdeMO fast-charging standards. It will also make it possible for commuters to do a Delhi-Agra round trip in an EV without having any range anxiety.

The MG ZS EV also participated in the tech trial run for electric vehicle starting from Delhi to Agra.

Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), MG Motor India said, "The launch of the EV trial run from Delhi to Agra by the Government of India is a strong step towards adoption of EVs in our country. With the culmination of the trial run taking place at MG Agra Dealership, where we today also inaugurated a fast-charging station in partnership with Tata Power, citizens here will be able to access the public charging facility. We are also actively forging partnerships with key charging enablers such as Tata Power and Exicom to further expand the EV ecosystem across the nation."

Rajesh Naik, Chief - New Business Services, Tata Power said, "Now, more than ever, businesses have to work with a purpose - one of which is to ensure that we take responsibility for protecting our environment. At Tata Power, we are heavily committed to sustainable energy solutions. Our collaboration with MG Motor demonstrates our commitment to add impetus to the EV migration in India. Agra's first-ever Superfast Charging EV station is just the beginning and we look forward to quickly adding more cities to this exciting transformation."

The tech trial run for electric vehicles was flagged off yesterday from Delhi.

The Government Of India is conducting a tech trial run for electric vehicles in India starting from Delhi to Agra and MG Motor India is participating in the event with the ZS EV. With the tech trial run, government has started taking small steps with its mission to put more electric vehicles on Indian roads. National Highway for Electric Vehicles (NHEV) aims to make the Delhi-Agra-Jaipur triangle an e-highway, which means charging kiosks at convenient spots and other facilities for EVs.

