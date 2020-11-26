New Cars and Bikes in India
search

MG Motor India And Tata Power Set Up Agra's First Superfast EV Charger

language dropdown

MG Motor India said that the public charger will be functional round the clock and comes with CCS/CHAdeMO fast-charging standards.

By  Shubham Parashar | Updated:
eye
0  Views
MG Motor India has set up Agra's first EV charging station. expand View Photos
MG Motor India has set up Agra's first EV charging station.

Highlights

  • MG Motor India has set up Agra's first EV charging station.
  • The charging station will be open round the clock for EV users.
  • The aim is to make Delhi-Jaipur-Agra triangle an e-highway.

MG Motor India has set up Agra's first 60 kW Superfast EV charging station in partnership with Tata Power. The new public charging station has been set up at the MG's Agra showroom as a part of NH for EV2020 tech trial run flagged off from Delhi yesterday. The company has said that the public charger will be functional round the clock and comes with CCS/CHAdeMO fast-charging standards. It will also make it possible for commuters to do a Delhi-Agra round trip in an EV without having any range anxiety.

Also Read: MG ZS EV Participates In India's First Highway EV Trial Run

ann27s9g

The MG ZS EV also participated in the tech trial run for electric vehicle starting from Delhi to Agra.

Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), MG Motor India said, "The launch of the EV trial run from Delhi to Agra by the Government of India is a strong step towards adoption of EVs in our country. With the culmination of the trial run taking place at MG Agra Dealership, where we today also inaugurated a fast-charging station in partnership with Tata Power, citizens here will be able to access the public charging facility. We are also actively forging partnerships with key charging enablers such as Tata Power and Exicom to further expand the EV ecosystem across the nation."

Also Read: MG Gloster SUV Receives 2000 Bookings In 3 Weeks

Newsbeep

Rajesh Naik, Chief - New Business Services, Tata Power said, "Now, more than ever, businesses have to work with a purpose - one of which is to ensure that we take responsibility for protecting our environment. At Tata Power, we are heavily committed to sustainable energy solutions. Our collaboration with MG Motor demonstrates our commitment to add impetus to the EV migration in India. Agra's first-ever Superfast Charging EV station is just the beginning and we look forward to quickly adding more cities to this exciting transformation."

Also Read: MG Motor India Retails 3,725 Units Of Hector And Hector Plus SUVs In October

jk4nksb

The tech trial run for electric vehicles was flagged off yesterday from Delhi.

0 Comments

The Government Of India is conducting a tech trial run for electric vehicles in India starting from Delhi to Agra and MG Motor India is participating in the event with the ZS EV. With the tech trial run, government has started taking small steps with its mission to put more electric vehicles on Indian roads. National Highway for Electric Vehicles (NHEV) aims to make the Delhi-Agra-Jaipur triangle an e-highway, which means charging kiosks at convenient spots and other facilities for EVs.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

38-Year-Old Ferrari Converted In To A Powerful Electric Vehicle
38-Year-Old Ferrari Converted In To A Powerful Electric Vehicle
Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran To Ride The Jawa Forty Two In His Next Movie 'Cold Case'
Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran To Ride The Jawa Forty Two In His Next Movie 'Cold Case'
Aprilia SXR 160 Production Begins In India Ahead Of Launch
Aprilia SXR 160 Production Begins In India Ahead Of Launch
GMC Hummer EV To Come With Autonomous Technology
GMC Hummer EV To Come With Autonomous Technology
BMW X5 M Competition Performance SUV Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.95 Crore
BMW X5 M Competition Performance SUV Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.95 Crore
F1: Ross Brawn Believes Mick Schumacher Will Shine In 2021
F1: Ross Brawn Believes Mick Schumacher Will Shine In 2021
2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini Revealed
2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini Revealed
MG Motor India And Tata Power Set Up Agra's First Superfast EV Charger
MG Motor India And Tata Power Set Up Agra's First Superfast EV Charger
F1: Watch Bahrain's Hyperfast Outer Circuit 
F1: Watch Bahrain's Hyperfast Outer Circuit 
F1: Ross Brawn Believes Mick Schumacher Will Shine In 2021
F1: Ross Brawn Believes Mick Schumacher Will Shine In 2021
38-Year-Old Ferrari Converted In To A Powerful Electric Vehicle
38-Year-Old Ferrari Converted In To A Powerful Electric Vehicle
British Morris J-type Van Re-Imagined As The Morris JE Electric
British Morris J-type Van Re-Imagined As The Morris JE Electric
Aprilia SXR 160 Production Begins In India Ahead Of Launch
Aprilia SXR 160 Production Begins In India Ahead Of Launch
GMC Hummer EV To Come With Autonomous Technology
GMC Hummer EV To Come With Autonomous Technology
Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran To Ride The Jawa Forty Two In His Next Movie 'Cold Case'
Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran To Ride The Jawa Forty Two In His Next Movie 'Cold Case'
2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini Revealed
2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini Revealed
BMW X5 M Competition Performance SUV Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.95 Crore
BMW X5 M Competition Performance SUV Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.95 Crore
Tesla Plans To Produce Electric Car Chargers In China: Report
Tesla Plans To Produce Electric Car Chargers In China: Report
Ford's New CEO Tackles Warranty Costs In Bid To Boost Profit
Ford's New CEO Tackles Warranty Costs In Bid To Boost Profit
Mahindra Thar Likely To Get Front Facing Rear Seats As Standard
Mahindra Thar Likely To Get Front Facing Rear Seats As Standard
MG ZS EV Participates In India's First Highway EV Trial Run
MG ZS EV Participates In India's First Highway EV Trial Run
New-Gen Mahindra Thar Booked Until May 2021, Says Dr. Pawan Goenka
New-Gen Mahindra Thar Booked Until May 2021, Says Dr. Pawan Goenka
Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran To Ride The Jawa Forty Two In His Next Movie 'Cold Case'
Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran To Ride The Jawa Forty Two In His Next Movie 'Cold Case'
Mahindra Thar Likely To Get Front Facing Rear Seats As Standard
Mahindra Thar Likely To Get Front Facing Rear Seats As Standard
Toyota Innova Crysta: New vs Old
Toyota Innova Crysta: New vs Old
BMW X5 M Competition Performance SUV Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.95 Crore
BMW X5 M Competition Performance SUV Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.95 Crore
Exclusive: Mahindra Thar Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
Exclusive: Mahindra Thar Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
MG ZS EV

MG ZS EV

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 20.88 - 23.58 Lakh
EMI Starts
43,3439% / 5 yrs
Compact SUV
Electric
Automatic
340 Km/Full Charge
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
MG ZS EV Sales, Bajaj Platina H-Gear BS6, Toyota Yaris Cross
03:37
MG ZS EV Sales, Bajaj Platina H-Gear BS6, Toyota Yaris Cross
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 24-Apr-20 09:42 PM IST
Hyundai Kona Electric Vs MG ZS EV
11:06
Hyundai Kona Electric Vs MG ZS EV
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 04-Apr-20 09:04 PM IST
MG ZS EV Vs Hyundai Kona EV, Tata Nexon EV Contest
21:34
MG ZS EV Vs Hyundai Kona EV, Tata Nexon EV Contest
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 04-Apr-20 07:07 PM IST
Jawa BS6 Bikes, MG ZS EV Sales, Hyundai Creta Cabin
03:03
Jawa BS6 Bikes, MG ZS EV Sales, Hyundai Creta Cabin
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 02-Mar-20 11:53 PM IST
MG ZS Electric SUV First Drive Review, Tata Nexon EV Review
20:10
MG ZS Electric SUV First Drive Review, Tata Nexon EV Review
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 26-Jan-20 08:52 AM IST
MG ZS EV Launch And Price
02:20
MG ZS EV Launch And Price
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 23-Jan-20 10:12 PM IST
MG ZS EV Price, Kia Carnival Bookings, TVS Electric Scooter
03:51
MG ZS EV Price, Kia Carnival Bookings, TVS Electric Scooter
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 23-Jan-20 08:13 PM IST
Kia Carnival Specs, MG ZS EV Launch, Renault Duster Discount
03:04
Kia Carnival Specs, MG ZS EV Launch, Renault Duster Discount
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 16-Jan-20 08:02 PM IST
Kia Carnival, Ather Updates, MG ZS EV
03:02
Kia Carnival, Ather Updates, MG ZS EV
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 23-Dec-19 06:08 PM IST
MG ZS EV, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Yamaha MT-15
02:42
MG ZS EV, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Yamaha MT-15
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 20-Dec-19 07:21 PM IST
Mg Zs Ev Auto Headlams
Mg Zs Ev Auto Headlams
Mg Zs Ev Heated Orvm
Mg Zs Ev Heated Orvm
Mg Zs Ev Led Drls
Mg Zs Ev Led Drls
Mg Zs Ev Logo
Mg Zs Ev Logo
Mg Zs Ev R17 Alloy Wheels
Mg Zs Ev R17 Alloy Wheels
Mg Zs Ev 3 Drive Modes
Mg Zs Ev 3 Drive Modes
Mg Zs Ev 3d Sound Effect
Mg Zs Ev 3d Sound Effect
Mg Zs Ev 3 Point Seat Belt
Mg Zs Ev 3 Point Seat Belt
Mg Zs Ev Air Bag
Mg Zs Ev Air Bag
Mg Zs Ev Android Auto And Apple Car Play
Mg Zs Ev Android Auto And Apple Car Play
Mg Zs Ev Cruise Control
Mg Zs Ev Cruise Control
Mg Zs Ev Electric Parking Brake
Mg Zs Ev Electric Parking Brake
Mg Zs Ev Electronic Gear Shift Knob
Mg Zs Ev Electronic Gear Shift Knob
Mg Zs Ev Filter
Mg Zs Ev Filter
Mg Zs Ev Gears 3 Level
Mg Zs Ev Gears 3 Level
Mg Zs Ev Internet Car
Mg Zs Ev Internet Car
Mg Zs Ev Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Mg Zs Ev Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Mg Zs Ev Reverse Parking Assist
Mg Zs Ev Reverse Parking Assist
Mg Zs Ev Roof Top
Mg Zs Ev Roof Top
Mg Zs Ev Start Button
Mg Zs Ev Start Button
Mg Zs Ev Touch Screen
Mg Zs Ev Touch Screen
Mg Zs Ev Tpms
Mg Zs Ev Tpms
Seller Banner 600x314
x
Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran To Ride The Jawa Forty Two In His Next Movie 'Cold Case'
Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran To Ride The Jawa Forty Two In His Next Movie 'Cold Case'
Mahindra Thar Likely To Get Front Facing Rear Seats As Standard
Mahindra Thar Likely To Get Front Facing Rear Seats As Standard
Toyota Innova Crysta: New vs Old
Toyota Innova Crysta: New vs Old
BMW X5 M Competition Performance SUV Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.95 Crore
BMW X5 M Competition Performance SUV Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.95 Crore
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities