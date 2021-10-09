Car Sales September 2021: Jeep India Registers 13% Growth Over August 2021, Selling 1377 Units

Jeep India has released the sales numbers for the month of September 2021, during which the company's total wholesales stood at 1377 units. Compared to what the company sold in August 2021, Jeep India witnessed a month-on-month (MoM) growth of 13 per cent in September 2021. At the same time, compared to what the company sold a year ago in September 2020, Jeep India more than doubled its Year-on-Year (YoY) sales last month, with an increase of 144 per cent.

While that is certainly a promising number, we have to consider the fact that last year in September, Jeep was still selling the pre-facelift Compass SUV in India. Furthermore, the market condition too was far from ideal. The auto industry had barely come out from months of nationwide lockdown, which was implemented due to the coronavirus pandemic. So, Jeep witnessing a triple-digit growth in September is merely a one-off anomaly.

Commenting on the company's sales performance, Nipun Mahajan, Head of Jeep India said, "Brand Jeep is on an exciting growth trajectory. Our sales have gathered great momentum, delivering a year-on-year growth of 144 per cent in September 2021. The new Jeep Compass launched earlier this year has been accepted well by Indian customers. Our network partners have put impressive efforts to ensure the good sales and customer satisfaction post-sale, especially during the lockdown. Our second-quarter performance, this year, has been especially good and we are striving to continue this momentum for the rest of the year."

Jeep India's Year-To-Date (YTD) wholesales, between April and September 2021, currently stands at 5,551 units. Compared to the vehicles sold during the same period last year, the Stellantis-owned American SUV brand witnessed a growth of 161 per cent.