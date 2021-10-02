Car Sales September 2021: Nissan Sells 2,816 Vehicles In The Domestic Market

Nissan India has released sales numbers for September 2021. The carmaker reported domestic wholesales of 2,816 units, including Nissan and Datsun range last month, registering a triple-digit growth of 261 per cent compared to 780 units sold in the corresponding month last year. The Japanese carmaker exported 5,900 units last month over 211 units in the same month in 2020. The company's total sales (domestic + exports) in September 2021 stood at 8,716 units. However, the Month-on-Month (M-o-M) sales recorded a drop of 13.9 per cent compared to 3,209 units sold in the domestic market in August this year.

The Kicks and the Magnite are the only two offerings from Nissan in India.

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Ltd said, "Customer sentiment is very positive this festive season with strong inflow of bookings, the momentum on the Big, Bold & Beautiful Nissan Magnite is growing stronger & stronger with more than 65,000 plus Customer bookings. The challenge has been on the supply side with shortages of semi-conductors on which we continue to work with the supply chain partners to deliver more of the game changing SUV Nissan Magnite to delight the Customers."

In the first half of the financial year 2021, Nissan India has achieved domestic wholesales of 18,591 units witnessing a growth of 459 per cent over last year. As for exports, the carmaker recorded sales of 18,608 units during the first half of this financial year with 159 per cent growth over last year.

Nissan India has received more than 65,000 bookings for the Magnite subcompact SUV.

The Nissan Magnite is available in a 20-grade line-up with 36 combinations. The prices of the subcompact SUV start from Rs. 5.59 lakh, going up to Rs. 9.74 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The SUV comes with a choice of two petrol engine options - the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated motor and the 1.0-litre turbo petrol unit.