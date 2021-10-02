Car Sales September 2021: Nissan Sells 2,816 Vehicles In The Domestic Market

  • Home
Nissan India released its sales figures for September 2021, selling 2,816 units in the domestic market last month, which is a growth of 261 per cent over 780 units sold in September 2020.
authorBy Carandbike Team
02-Oct-21 02:48 PM IST
Highlights
  • Nissan India's total sales stood at 8,716 units last month
  • Nissan recorded 2,816 units; 261% Y-o-Y growth in Domestic wholesales
  • The Nissan Magnite subcompact SUV bagged over 65,000 bookings

Nissan India has released sales numbers for September 2021. The carmaker reported domestic wholesales of 2,816 units, including Nissan and Datsun range last month, registering a triple-digit growth of 261 per cent compared to 780 units sold in the corresponding month last year. The Japanese carmaker exported 5,900 units last month over 211 units in the same month in 2020. The company's total sales (domestic + exports) in September 2021 stood at 8,716 units. However, the Month-on-Month (M-o-M) sales recorded a drop of 13.9 per cent compared to 3,209 units sold in the domestic market in August this year. 

Also Read:  Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Bags Over 60,000 Bookings

The Kicks and the Magnite are the only two offerings from Nissan in India.

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Ltd said, "Customer sentiment is very positive this festive season with strong inflow of bookings, the momentum on the Big, Bold & Beautiful Nissan Magnite is growing stronger & stronger with more than 65,000 plus Customer bookings. The challenge has been on the supply side with shortages of semi-conductors on which we continue to work with the supply chain partners to deliver more of the game changing SUV Nissan Magnite to delight the Customers."

In the first half of the financial year 2021, Nissan India has achieved domestic wholesales of 18,591 units witnessing a growth of 459 per cent over last year. As for exports, the carmaker recorded sales of 18,608 units during the first half of this financial year with 159 per cent growth over last year.

Nissan India has received more than 65,000 bookings for the Magnite subcompact SUV.

Also Read: Top 5 Highlights: Nissan Magnite

Currently, the automaker has two models on sale in India - the Magnite and the Kicks. It is safe to say that the subcompact SUV is the flag-bearer when it comes to volumes. The brand has confirmed that it has received more than 65,000 bookings for the SUV.

The Nissan Magnite is available in a 20-grade line-up with 36 combinations. The prices of the subcompact SUV start from Rs. 5.59 lakh, going up to Rs. 9.74 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The SUV comes with a choice of two petrol engine options - the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated motor and the 1.0-litre turbo petrol unit.

