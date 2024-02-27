Login

2024 car&bike Awards: BMW 7 Series Is The Luxury Car Of The Year!

Launched right at the beginning of 2023, the 7 Series wowed the jurors with its technological prowess
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 27, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The BMW 7 Series wins the carandbike Luxury Car Of The Year award.
  • The 7 Series retails for Rs 1.82 crore and Rs 1.85 crore.
  • It can be had with either a 3.0-litre petrol or a diesel engine.

The BMW 7 Series has been adjudged the 2024 carandike Luxury Car Of The Year. It fend off competition from some formidable names like the Toyota Vellfire, Lexus RX and even the i7. The 7 Series succeeds the Mercedes-Benz EQS which won the same award last year. 

The 7 Series is offered in a single M Sport guise in India. It can be had in both the 740i (petrol) which retails for Rs 1.82 crore and the 740d (diesel) that is priced at Rs 1.85 crore (both ex-showroom). The luxury limousine features BMW’s new design philosophy, updated interiors and multiple feature additions to amp up the luxury experience for the rear passengers. 


 

On the outside, it gets the massive kidney grille that lights up at night, all-LED lighting, minimalist door handles that fit flush in the soft closing doors, 19-inch to 22-inch alloy wheels options and an updated bumper design. On the inside, the 7 gets a 12.3-inch driver display and 14.9-inch touchscreen which run the latest iDrive 8 software. 


 

But rear seat is where the massive 31.3-inch 8K screen is found. It offers streaming options via Amazon Fire TV. Other highlights include a 5.5-inch touchscreen on each of the rear doors, panoramic sunroof and more. The engine options include a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder petrol and a 3.0-litre, 6-cylinder diesel. Both are paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox. It also gets mild-hybrid tech gives torque assist of 200 Nm.

# carandbike Awards 2024# Cars# carandbike-awards# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2020 Kia Seltos, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.5
2020 Kia Seltos
  • 22,670 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 13.45 Lakh
₹ 28,444/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Hyundai Tucson, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.9
2023 Hyundai Tucson
  • 14,734 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 27.85 Lakh
₹ 62,374/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Hyundai Creta, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.0
2019 Hyundai Creta
  • 55,550 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 8.75 Lakh
₹ 19,597/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2014 Honda Brio, Defence Colony, New Delhi
7.6
2014 Honda Brio
  • 20,030 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 3.9 Lakh
₹ 8,735/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai i10, Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
7.3
2013 Hyundai i10
  • 41,489 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.45 Lakh
Cherish Carmint Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
Used 2018 Honda Amaze, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.2
2018 Honda Amaze
  • 50,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5 Lakh
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV300, Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
8.3
2019 Mahindra XUV300
  • 43,500 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 8.35 Lakh
₹ 17,656/month emi
Indraprastha  Automobiles Pvt.Ltd. (L2) - Wazirpur Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
Used 2019 Maruti Suzuki XL6, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.1
2019 Maruti Suzuki XL6
  • 47,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 10.95 Lakh
₹ 23,156/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Defence Colony, New Delhi
8.5
2018 Maruti Suzuki Baleno
  • 33,410 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5.9 Lakh
₹ 13,214/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2021 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.0
2021 Honda City
  • 49,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 12.35 Lakh
₹ 27,660/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Research More on 7 Series

BMW 7 Series
7.7

BMW 7 Series

Starts at ₹ 1.7 - 1.81 Crore

Check On-Road Price
View BMW Specifications
View BMW Features

Popular BMW Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

car&bike Awards 2024: Hyundai Verna Is Car Of The Year
car&bike Awards 2024: Hyundai Verna Is Car Of The Year
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

Hyundai’s compact sedan takes the top honours over some very game competition.

car&bike Awards 2024: Honda Elevate Wins Compact SUV Of The Year
car&bike Awards 2024: Honda Elevate Wins Compact SUV Of The Year
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

The Honda Elevate had to compete with the likes of the Citroen C3 Aircross and the Mahindra XUV 400 to win the coveted CNB Compact SUV of the Year title.

car&bike Awards 2024: Hero MotoCorp Wins Two-Wheeler Manufacturer of the Year
car&bike Awards 2024: Hero MotoCorp Wins Two-Wheeler Manufacturer of the Year
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

The largest two-wheeler manufacturer by volumes, Hero MotoCorp had a stellar 2023 and deservedly wins the ‘Two-Wheeler Manufacturer of the Year’ at this year’s car&bike Awards.

car&bike Awards 2024: Royal Enfield Himalayan Is Bike Of The Year
car&bike Awards 2024: Royal Enfield Himalayan Is Bike Of The Year
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

Affordable, accessible and immensely capable, as well as being a great all-rounder. It’s no surprise that the Royal Enfield Himalayan is the car&bike Awards 2024 Bike of the Year!

car&bike Awards 2024: Rajesh Jejurikar Crowned Business Leader Of The Year
car&bike Awards 2024: Rajesh Jejurikar Crowned Business Leader Of The Year
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

Helming the Mahindra ship through choppy waters caused by the pandemic and global component shortages, Jejurikar has helped the SUV marque bolster its strengths.

car&bike Awards 2024: Anand Kulkarni Is The Tech Maestro Of The Year
car&bike Awards 2024: Anand Kulkarni Is The Tech Maestro Of The Year
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

In a year that saw Tata Motors extend its lead in India’s passenger electric car market, Kulkarni and his team formalised two pivotal decisions that will shape the future of Tata’s EV division.

carandbike Awards 2024: Hyundai Verna Is The Breakthrough Car of the Year
carandbike Awards 2024: Hyundai Verna Is The Breakthrough Car of the Year
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 hours ago

Feature-loaded compact sedan makes for a compelling option in a market moving towards SUVs.

carandbike Awards 2024: Viewers' Choice Car of the Year – Honda Elevate
carandbike Awards 2024: Viewers' Choice Car of the Year – Honda Elevate
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 hours ago

The Honda Elevate’s competitors in the category included the Hyundai Exter, Maruti Suzuki Jimny, Citroen C3 Aircross, Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Hyundai Verna

car&bike Awards 2024: Citroen eC3 Wins Viewers Choice Electric Car Of The Year
car&bike Awards 2024: Citroen eC3 Wins Viewers Choice Electric Car Of The Year
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 hours ago

Citroen’s first EV for India was voted as the favourite EV on sale in India ahead of the likes Hyundai Ioniq 5, Volvo C40 Recharge and Mahindra XUV400.

car&bike awards 2024: TVS Apache RTR 310 Is The Viewers’ Choice Bike Of The Year
car&bike awards 2024: TVS Apache RTR 310 Is The Viewers’ Choice Bike Of The Year
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 hours ago

The swashbuckling streetfighter from TVS Motor Company proved to be the most popular motorcycle in the Viewers’ Choice Bike of the Year category at the 2024 car&bike awards.

car&bike Awards 2024: Ducati Diavel V4 Is The Performance Motorcycle Of The Year (Above 500cc)
car&bike Awards 2024: Ducati Diavel V4 Is The Performance Motorcycle Of The Year (Above 500cc)
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 hours ago

The Ducati Diavel V4 now gets a V4 engine with impressive performance, easier handling than before with a new aluminium frame and is still a Ducati at heart!

Bajaj Allianz Will Be The Title Sponsor For The Prestigious car&bike Awards 2024
Bajaj Allianz Will Be The Title Sponsor For The Prestigious car&bike Awards 2024
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 days ago

car&bike has joined hands with Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, who is the title sponsor of the car&bike Awards 2024.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • 2024 car&bike Awards: BMW 7 Series Is The Luxury Car Of The Year!
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved