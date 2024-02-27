2024 car&bike Awards: BMW 7 Series Is The Luxury Car Of The Year!

The BMW 7 Series has been adjudged the 2024 carandike Luxury Car Of The Year. It fend off competition from some formidable names like the Toyota Vellfire, Lexus RX and even the i7. The 7 Series succeeds the Mercedes-Benz EQS which won the same award last year.

The 7 Series is offered in a single M Sport guise in India. It can be had in both the 740i (petrol) which retails for Rs 1.82 crore and the 740d (diesel) that is priced at Rs 1.85 crore (both ex-showroom). The luxury limousine features BMW’s new design philosophy, updated interiors and multiple feature additions to amp up the luxury experience for the rear passengers.





On the outside, it gets the massive kidney grille that lights up at night, all-LED lighting, minimalist door handles that fit flush in the soft closing doors, 19-inch to 22-inch alloy wheels options and an updated bumper design. On the inside, the 7 gets a 12.3-inch driver display and 14.9-inch touchscreen which run the latest iDrive 8 software.





But rear seat is where the massive 31.3-inch 8K screen is found. It offers streaming options via Amazon Fire TV. Other highlights include a 5.5-inch touchscreen on each of the rear doors, panoramic sunroof and more. The engine options include a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder petrol and a 3.0-litre, 6-cylinder diesel. Both are paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox. It also gets mild-hybrid tech gives torque assist of 200 Nm.