Login

Hyundai Verna and Royal Enfield Himalayan Win Top Honours at car&bike Awards 2024

More than 50 vehicles were nominated for the awards with the Himalayan 450 and Verna taking home the top honours.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 1, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

    The 2024 car&bike Awards were held at Sofitel BKC, Mumbai on February 27th, 2024. In its 19th edition, celebrating the best cars and bikes to be launched in the calendar year 2023, Hyundai’s all-new sedan Verna and Royal Enfield’s adventure bike, the new Himalayan emerged with maximum scores. A 7-member jury each, for cars and bikes, consisting of senior automotive journalists from carandbike.com editorial team, and external automotive experts, voted in this process.

    The Hyundai Verna was the 2024 car&bike Car Of The Year

     

    The winners were chosen based on a thorough and elaborate assessment programme that included experiencing these vehicles on the Madras International Circuit over two days followed by a proprietary scoring and voting process validated and audited by Divergent Insights, one of India’s well-known, independent market research and analytics firms.

    The Mahindra XUV400 won the Electric Vehicle Of The Year Award.

     

    The car&bike Awards are one of India's oldest and most reputed automotive awards. This year, more than 50 vehicles were nominated for the awards.

     

    "The car&bike Awards recognizes and honours the best amongst all new cars and bikes launched in a calendar year. The year 2023 was a rather interesting one for the automotive industry with some path-breaking launches in the four-wheeler domain and more so in the two-wheeler space. Also, record sales numbers in a very tough year. To acknowledge the efforts of the automotive industry, this year's jurors had their work cut out to determine the best of the lot. As always, we took a scientific approach with the help of our jury and our audit partners to justify our top picks. My best wishes to all the winners," said Girish Karkera, Editor-in-Chief, car&bike.

    The Royal Enfield Himalayan took home top honours at the 2024 awards in the two-wheeler categroy.

     

    Gracing the trophy handover ceremony was Mr Tapan Singhel, MD & CEO, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, which was also the Title Partner for the glittering awards ceremony attended by the Indian automotive fraternity. Mr Singhel commented, “It was our honour to collaborate with car&bike as the Title Partner for the prestigious car&bike Awards 2024. The platform recognizes the remarkable accomplishments of leading automakers in the country, which resonates with our ethos of celebrating innovation and excellence. We congratulate all winners. We will continue to work closely with the Indian automotive industry to add value to the lives of people.”

     

    Mr Tarun Garg, COO and Mr JT Park, ED, Hyundai Motor India Limited received the trophy on behalf of the brand while Royal Enfield was represented by, Mr Pradeep Mathew, Head of Product Development at Royal Enfield and Mr Aiyappa Ponappa, Brand Manager, Royal Enfield Himalayan, on the stage.

    The Honda Elevate was awarded the Compact SUV Of The Year Award and was the Viewer's Choice Car of The Year.

     

    The event was also supported by HDFC Mutual Fund, Sherlock AI and Victorinox (Associate Partners) and Just Urbane (Magazine Partner).

     

    This year, car&bike also brought back the Design Awards in a different format with a specialised jury of professional automotive and industrial designers choosing the winners. This jury included Punit Chaphekar (founder C-Studio), Aashish B Choudhary (co-founder Studio 34) and Thomas Dal (Dean, Strate School of Design, Bangalore). The top votes in cars went to Mercedes-AMG SL55 Roadster and bikes to Aprilia RS 457. The runners-up in each category were Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV and Triumph Scrambler 400X.

    EV start-up River took home the Scooter of The Year Award for the Indie.

     

    A total of 30 trophies were distributed at the awards last evening. Of these 21 were judged by the individual car and bike jury members, four were selected on basis of online voting by visitors on carandbike.com and five were selected through car&bike’s internal editorial and marketing research teams. The latter included Manufacturer of the Year won by Hero MotoCorp, Business Leader of the Year won by Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director & CEO (Auto & Farm Sector), Mahindra & Mahindra and Tech Maestro of the Year won by Anand Kulkarni, Chief Product Officer & VP, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility.

     

    The 2024 car&bike Awards was spearheaded by Girish Karkera, Editor-in-Chief car&bike. The car jury also included motorsport constructor and auto analyst Raj Kapoor, senior automotive journalist Bertrand D’Souza, Indian Racing League and professional race driver Parth Ghorpade, car&bike Senior Editor Shams Raza Naqvi, car&bike Assistant Editor Seshan Vijayraghavan, and car&bike Head of Curated Content Ninad Mirajgaonkar.

    The BMW 7 Series was adjudged the Luxury Car of The Year.

     

    The two-wheeler jury was led by car&bike Senior Editor Preetam Bora, and included two-wheeler expert and content creator Sagar Sheldekar, two-wheeler expert Rishad Cooper, Riding Coach and Big Rock Moto Park - Head of Business Ashok George, actor and biker Siddhant Karnick and car&bike Assistant Editors Kingshuk Dutta and Janak Sorap.

     

    The car&bike Awards 2024 also had the distinction of having India's most voted for Viewers' Choice categories. This year too, the online votes polled on carandbike.com crossed the one million mark. 

     

    Full List of Winners

    CAR CATEGORIESWINNERS
    Car of the YearHyundai Verna
    Compact Car of the YearMaruti Suzuki Fronx
    Compact SUV of the YearHonda Elevate
    Electric Car of the YearMahindra XUV400
    Family Car of the YearMaruti Suzuki Invicto
    Upgrade of the YearTata Safari
    Premium Car of the YearHyundai Ioniq 5
    Luxury Car of the YearBMW 7-Series
    Luxury Electric Car of the YearVolvo C40 Recharge
    Performance Car of the YearMercedes-AMG SL55 Roadster 4MATIC+

     

    BIKE CATEGORIESWINNERS
    Bike of the YearRoyal Enfield Himalayan
    Commuter Motorcycle of the YearBajaj Pulsar N150
    Premium Motorcycle of the Year Harley-Davidson X440
    Adventure Motorcycle of the YearRoyal Enfield Himalayan
    Scooter of the YearRiver Indie
    Modern Classic Motorcycle of the YearRoyal Enfield Bullet 350
    Scrambler of the YearTriumph Scrambler 400 X
    Performance Motorcycle of the Year (under 500cc)Yamaha YZF R3
    Performance Motorcycle of the Year (above 500cc)Ducati Diavel V4

     

    SPECIAL CITATIONSWINNERS
    Business Leader of the YearRajesh Jejurikar, ED/CEO (Auto & Farm) Mahindra Group
    Tech Maestro of the Year Anand Kulkarni, Tata Motors
    Manufacturer of the YearHero MotoCorp
    Trailblazer of the YearMaruti Suzuki Jimny
    Breakthrough Car of the YearHyundai Verna
    Car Design of the YearMercedes-AMG SL55 Roadster 4MATIC+
    Bike Design of the YearAprilia RS 457

     

    VIEWERS’ CHOICE CATEGORIESWINNERS
    car&bike Viewers’ Choice Car of the YearHonda Elevate
    car&bike Viewers’ Choice Motorcycle of the YearTVS Apache RTR 310
    car&bike Viewers’ Choice Electric Car of the YearCitroen eC3
    car&bike Viewers’ Choice Electric Two-Wheeler of the YearTVS X
    # carandbike awards# car&bike awards# carandbike awards 2024# c&b awards# Cars# Auto Industry# carandbike-awards# CNB Awards
    Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

    Great Deals on Used Cars

    View All Used Cars
    Used 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift, New Delhi
    8.9
    2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift
    • 13,700 km
    • Petrol
    • Manual
    Rs. 6.5 Lakh
    ₹ 14,558/month emi
    INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
    Used 2020 Kia Seltos, Amberhai, New Delhi
    8.5
    2020 Kia Seltos
    • 22,670 km
    • Diesel
    • Manual
    Rs. 13.45 Lakh
    ₹ 28,444/month emi
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2020 Tata Harrier, Amberhai, New Delhi
    8.4
    2020 Tata Harrier
    • 24,948 km
    • Diesel
    • Automatic
    Rs. 15.25 Lakh
    ₹ 32,251/month emi
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2021 Mahindra XUV700, Amberhai, New Delhi
    8.6
    2021 Mahindra XUV700
    • 25,215 km
    • Petrol
    • Automatic
    Rs. 24.5 Lakh
    ₹ 51,823/month emi
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2023 Hyundai Tucson, Amberhai, New Delhi
    8.9
    2023 Hyundai Tucson
    • 14,734 km
    • Petrol
    • Automatic
    Rs. 27.85 Lakh
    ₹ 62,374/month emi
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2014 Honda Brio, Defence Colony, New Delhi
    7.6
    2014 Honda Brio
    • 20,030 km
    • Petrol
    • Automatic
    Rs. 3.9 Lakh
    ₹ 8,735/month emi
    Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
    Used 2017 Renault Kwid, Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
    8.4
    2017 Renault Kwid
    • 26,000 km
    • Petrol
    • Manual
    Rs. 2.95 Lakh
    ₹ 6,607/month emi
    Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
    Used 2013 Hyundai i10, Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
    7.3
    2013 Hyundai i10
    • 41,489 km
    • Petrol
    • Manual
    Rs. 4.45 Lakh
    Cherish Carmint Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
    Used 2019 Mahindra XUV300, Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
    8.3
    2019 Mahindra XUV300
    • 43,500 km
    • Diesel
    • Manual
    Rs. 8.35 Lakh
    ₹ 17,656/month emi
    Indraprastha  Automobiles Pvt.Ltd. (L2) - Wazirpur Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
    Used 2019 Maruti Suzuki XL6, Amberhai, New Delhi
    8.1
    2019 Maruti Suzuki XL6
    • 47,000 km
    • Petrol
    • Automatic
    Rs. 10.95 Lakh
    ₹ 23,156/month emi
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

    Explore More

    • Latest News

    • Related Articles

    Tork Kratos R Available With Rs 37,500 Discount Till March 31
    Tork Kratos R Available With Rs 37,500 Discount Till March 31
    Everything You Need To Know About The 2024 Formula 1 Season
    Everything You Need To Know About The 2024 Formula 1 Season
    Hero’s ‘Transforming’ Scooter-Cum-Three-Wheeler Inches Closer To Reality; MoRTH Issues Draft Notification
    Hero’s ‘Transforming’ Scooter-Cum-Three-Wheeler Inches Closer To Reality; MoRTH Issues Draft Notification
    Auto Sales February 2024: Mahindra Reports Sales Growth Of 24 Per Cent
    Auto Sales February 2024: Mahindra Reports Sales Growth Of 24 Per Cent
    Auto Sales February 2024: Maruti Suzuki Sees 15% Growth YoY; Sells 197,471 Units
    Auto Sales February 2024: Maruti Suzuki Sees 15% Growth YoY; Sells 197,471 Units
    Auto Sales February 2024: Tata Motors Pips Hyundai To No 2 Spot In Domestic Sales
    Auto Sales February 2024: Tata Motors Pips Hyundai To No 2 Spot In Domestic Sales
    Vida V1 Plus Re-Introduced By Hero MotoCorp; Priced At Rs. 1.15 Lakh
    Vida V1 Plus Re-Introduced By Hero MotoCorp; Priced At Rs. 1.15 Lakh
    2024 Harley-Davidson Hydra-Glide Revival Replica Announced
    2024 Harley-Davidson Hydra-Glide Revival Replica Announced
    Skoda Mulling Reintroduction Of Diesel Engines In India With New-Gen Superb
    Skoda Mulling Reintroduction Of Diesel Engines In India With New-Gen Superb
    New Maserati GranCabrio Unveiled; India Launch Soon
    New Maserati GranCabrio Unveiled; India Launch Soon
    car&bike Awards 2024: Tata Safari Is The Upgrade Of The Year
    car&bike Awards 2024: Tata Safari Is The Upgrade Of The Year
    car&bike Awards 2024: Hyundai Verna Is Car Of The Year
    car&bike Awards 2024: Hyundai Verna Is Car Of The Year
    car&bike Awards 2024: Honda Elevate Wins Compact SUV Of The Year
    car&bike Awards 2024: Honda Elevate Wins Compact SUV Of The Year
    car&bike Awards 2024: Royal Enfield Himalayan Is Bike Of The Year
    car&bike Awards 2024: Royal Enfield Himalayan Is Bike Of The Year
    car&bike Awards 2024: Rajesh Jejurikar Crowned Business Leader Of The Year
    car&bike Awards 2024: Rajesh Jejurikar Crowned Business Leader Of The Year
    c&b icon
    • Home
    • News
    • Cars
    • Hyundai Verna and Royal Enfield Himalayan Win Top Honours at car&bike Awards 2024
    car&bike
    About Us
    New Cars
    Used Cars
    New Bikes
    Sell Your Car
    Terms and Conditions
    Privacy Policy
    Investor Relations
    Popular Car Brands
    Maruti Suzuki
    Hyundai
    Tata
    Volkswagen
    Honda
    Mahindra
    Kia
    MG
    Popular Car Models
    Mahindra XUV 700
    Kia Seltos
    Mahindra Thar
    Tata Nexon
    Kia Sonet
    Tata Punch
    MG Hector
    Honda City
    Popular Bike Brands
    Royal Enfield
    Honda
    KTM
    Bajaj
    Yamaha
    TVS
    Hero
    Kawasaki
    Popular Bike Models
    Royal Enfield Classic 350
    Yamaha MT-15
    Bajaj Pulsar 220
    KTM RC 200
    Hero Splendor Plus
    Bajaj Pulsar 150
    Honda CB Shine
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350
    Keep in Touch
    car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
    Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
    602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
    Contact: 9606045096
    Email: contact@carandbike.com
    © Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved