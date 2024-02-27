Login

car&bike Awards 2024: Anand Kulkarni Is The Tech Maestro Of The Year

In a year that saw Tata Motors extend its lead in India’s passenger electric car market, Kulkarni and his team formalised two pivotal decisions that will shape the future of Tata’s EV division.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 27, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Anand Kulkarni, CPO and Head – HV Programs of Tata’s EV arm wins Tech Maestro of the Year at car&bike Awards 2024.
  • Kulkarni led the development and rollout of the Tiago EV in 2023, which propelled Tata to over 100,000 EV sales.
  • Streamlined Tata’s future EV platform strategy to involve two main architectures.

The success of Tata Motors’ electric vehicles (EVs) has doubtless contributed to the image of it being a tech-first brand, and the key figure behind Tata’s rapidly evolving EV portfolio is Anand Kulkarni, who has been crowned the Tech Maestro of the Year at the car&bike Awards 2024. Kulkarni, who is Chief Product Officer and Head – HV Programs at Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd (TPEML), has been intrinsic to Tata’s impressive turnaround in the passenger vehicle space, and in 2024, played a key role in further solidifying Tata’s position as the market leader when it comes to EVs.

 

Also Read: Tata Motors To Roll Out 5 EVs Based On Dedicated 400V ‘Acti.ev’ Platform By 2025

It was at the start of 2023 that Tata began the rollout of its most affordable EV yet, the Tiago EV, which, while still utilising the platform of the combustion engine model, offered adequate interior and boot space, along with a usable real-world range, all at a reasonably affordable price. Kulkarni and his team brought the Tiago EV to life at a time when practically no other carmaker in India is even close to producing a five-door, all-electric hatchback that starts at under Rs 10 lakh. The Tiago was instrumental in pushing Tata well over the 1 lakh EV sales milestone, the importance of which cannot be downplayed.

 

Also Read: First Of Tata’s ‘Avinya’ EVs Set For End-2025 Launch; JLR Platform To Unlock 150 kW+ DC Fast-Charging

 

More importantly, Kulkarni, along with the company top brass, made two key decisions that promise to smoothen – and fast-track – Tata’s future EV strategy. The first of these was to utilise group company JLR’s (formerly Jaguar Land Rover) Electrified Modular Architecture (EMA) for its upcoming ‘Avinya’ series of EVs. The idea with Avinya is to provide an experience that no Tata has ever offered, and to use a purpose-built platform designed by luxury-focused JLR promises to be a step in the right direction.

The second decision was to incorporate all mass-market Tata EVs on a single, flexible, dedicated EV architecture, dubbed ‘acti.ev’. Finishing touches to the architecture, and the first model to be built on it, the Punch EV, were applied last year, and the Punch EV is now on sale, and is on track to become Tata’s best-selling EV. The acti.ev platform, being a born-electric platform, brings improvements in weight saving, packaging and space efficiency.

# Tata Motors# Anand Kulkarni# TPEML# Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited# Tata EVs# Tata Nexon EV# Tata Tiago EV# Auto Industry# Electric Cars# Electric Mobility# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2020 Kia Seltos, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.5
2020 Kia Seltos
  • 22,670 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 13.45 Lakh
₹ 28,444/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Hyundai Tucson, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.9
2023 Hyundai Tucson
  • 14,734 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 27.85 Lakh
₹ 62,374/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Hyundai Creta, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.0
2019 Hyundai Creta
  • 55,550 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 8.75 Lakh
₹ 19,597/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2014 Honda Brio, Defence Colony, New Delhi
7.6
2014 Honda Brio
  • 20,030 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 3.9 Lakh
₹ 8,735/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai i10, Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
7.3
2013 Hyundai i10
  • 41,489 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.45 Lakh
Cherish Carmint Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
Used 2018 Honda Amaze, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.2
2018 Honda Amaze
  • 50,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5 Lakh
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV300, Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
8.3
2019 Mahindra XUV300
  • 43,500 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 8.35 Lakh
₹ 17,656/month emi
Indraprastha  Automobiles Pvt.Ltd. (L2) - Wazirpur Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
Used 2019 Maruti Suzuki XL6, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.1
2019 Maruti Suzuki XL6
  • 47,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 10.95 Lakh
₹ 23,156/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Defence Colony, New Delhi
8.5
2018 Maruti Suzuki Baleno
  • 33,410 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5.9 Lakh
₹ 13,214/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2021 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.0
2021 Honda City
  • 49,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 12.35 Lakh
₹ 27,660/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Popular Tata Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

car&bike Awards 2024: Hyundai Verna Is Car Of The Year
car&bike Awards 2024: Hyundai Verna Is Car Of The Year
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

Hyundai’s compact sedan takes the top honours over some very game competition.

car&bike Awards 2024: Honda Elevate Wins Compact SUV Of The Year
car&bike Awards 2024: Honda Elevate Wins Compact SUV Of The Year
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

The Honda Elevate had to compete with the likes of the Citroen C3 Aircross and the Mahindra XUV 400 to win the coveted CNB Compact SUV of the Year title.

car&bike Awards 2024: Hero MotoCorp Wins Two-Wheeler Manufacturer of the Year
car&bike Awards 2024: Hero MotoCorp Wins Two-Wheeler Manufacturer of the Year
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

The largest two-wheeler manufacturer by volumes, Hero MotoCorp had a stellar 2023 and deservedly wins the ‘Two-Wheeler Manufacturer of the Year’ at this year’s car&bike Awards.

car&bike Awards 2024: Royal Enfield Himalayan Is Bike Of The Year
car&bike Awards 2024: Royal Enfield Himalayan Is Bike Of The Year
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

Affordable, accessible and immensely capable, as well as being a great all-rounder. It’s no surprise that the Royal Enfield Himalayan is the car&bike Awards 2024 Bike of the Year!

car&bike Awards 2024: Rajesh Jejurikar Crowned Business Leader Of The Year
car&bike Awards 2024: Rajesh Jejurikar Crowned Business Leader Of The Year
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

Helming the Mahindra ship through choppy waters caused by the pandemic and global component shortages, Jejurikar has helped the SUV marque bolster its strengths.

carandbike Awards 2024: Hyundai Verna Is The Breakthrough Car of the Year
carandbike Awards 2024: Hyundai Verna Is The Breakthrough Car of the Year
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

Feature-loaded compact sedan makes for a compelling option in a market moving towards SUVs.

carandbike Awards 2024: Viewers' Choice Car of the Year – Honda Elevate
carandbike Awards 2024: Viewers' Choice Car of the Year – Honda Elevate
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 hours ago

The Honda Elevate’s competitors in the category included the Hyundai Exter, Maruti Suzuki Jimny, Citroen C3 Aircross, Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Hyundai Verna

car&bike Awards 2024: Citroen eC3 Wins Viewers Choice Electric Car Of The Year
car&bike Awards 2024: Citroen eC3 Wins Viewers Choice Electric Car Of The Year
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 hours ago

Citroen’s first EV for India was voted as the favourite EV on sale in India ahead of the likes Hyundai Ioniq 5, Volvo C40 Recharge and Mahindra XUV400.

car&bike awards 2024: TVS Apache RTR 310 Is The Viewers’ Choice Bike Of The Year
car&bike awards 2024: TVS Apache RTR 310 Is The Viewers’ Choice Bike Of The Year
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 hours ago

The swashbuckling streetfighter from TVS Motor Company proved to be the most popular motorcycle in the Viewers’ Choice Bike of the Year category at the 2024 car&bike awards.

car&bike Awards 2024: Viewers' Choice Electric Scooter of the Year – TVS X
car&bike Awards 2024: Viewers' Choice Electric Scooter of the Year – TVS X
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 hours ago

The TVS X’s competitors in the category included the River Indie, Ola S1 Pro Gen 2 and the Ampere Primus

carandbike Awards 2022: Viewers' Choice EV of the Year - Tata Tigor EV
carandbike Awards 2022: Viewers' Choice EV of the Year - Tata Tigor EV
c&b icon By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

7 hours ago

Tata's affordable EV was the people's choice as EV of the Year ahead of more expensive luxury EVs from Europe.

Tata Tigor CNG AMT Review: The 'Automatic' Choice For Those Seeking A CNG-Powered Everyday Car
Tata Tigor CNG AMT Review: The 'Automatic' Choice For Those Seeking A CNG-Powered Everyday Car
c&b icon By Girish Karkera
calendar-icon

6 days ago

Tata Motors has equipped the Tigor iCNG with an automated manual transmission in a bid to make it the most practical city runabout.

Tata Nexon Facelift Scores 5 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Tests, Surpasses Previous Scores
Tata Nexon Facelift Scores 5 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Tests, Surpasses Previous Scores
c&b icon By Shams Raza Naqvi
calendar-icon

13 days ago

A facelift of the subcompact SUV with additional safety features was launched late last year and this has helped it get an even better score than earlier.

Tata Punch Camo Edition Discontinued; Three New Variants Added
Tata Punch Camo Edition Discontinued; Three New Variants Added
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

13 days ago

The vehicle’s pricing now ranges from Rs 6.13 lakh to Rs 10.20 lakh (ex-showroom, India)

Tata Nexon EV, Tiago EV Prices Slashed Following Drop In Battery Cell Costs
Tata Nexon EV, Tiago EV Prices Slashed Following Drop In Battery Cell Costs
c&b icon By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

14 days ago

Citing a softening of battery cell prices, Tata Motors has cut the Nexon EV’s price by up to Rs 1.20 lakh, while the Tiago EV is now up to Rs 70,000 cheaper.

c&b icon
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved