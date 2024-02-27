car&bike Awards 2024: Anand Kulkarni Is The Tech Maestro Of The Year
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
Published on February 27, 2024
Highlights
- Anand Kulkarni, CPO and Head – HV Programs of Tata’s EV arm wins Tech Maestro of the Year at car&bike Awards 2024.
- Kulkarni led the development and rollout of the Tiago EV in 2023, which propelled Tata to over 100,000 EV sales.
- Streamlined Tata’s future EV platform strategy to involve two main architectures.
The success of Tata Motors’ electric vehicles (EVs) has doubtless contributed to the image of it being a tech-first brand, and the key figure behind Tata’s rapidly evolving EV portfolio is Anand Kulkarni, who has been crowned the Tech Maestro of the Year at the car&bike Awards 2024. Kulkarni, who is Chief Product Officer and Head – HV Programs at Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd (TPEML), has been intrinsic to Tata’s impressive turnaround in the passenger vehicle space, and in 2024, played a key role in further solidifying Tata’s position as the market leader when it comes to EVs.
Also Read: Tata Motors To Roll Out 5 EVs Based On Dedicated 400V ‘Acti.ev’ Platform By 2025
It was at the start of 2023 that Tata began the rollout of its most affordable EV yet, the Tiago EV, which, while still utilising the platform of the combustion engine model, offered adequate interior and boot space, along with a usable real-world range, all at a reasonably affordable price. Kulkarni and his team brought the Tiago EV to life at a time when practically no other carmaker in India is even close to producing a five-door, all-electric hatchback that starts at under Rs 10 lakh. The Tiago was instrumental in pushing Tata well over the 1 lakh EV sales milestone, the importance of which cannot be downplayed.
Also Read: First Of Tata’s ‘Avinya’ EVs Set For End-2025 Launch; JLR Platform To Unlock 150 kW+ DC Fast-Charging
More importantly, Kulkarni, along with the company top brass, made two key decisions that promise to smoothen – and fast-track – Tata’s future EV strategy. The first of these was to utilise group company JLR’s (formerly Jaguar Land Rover) Electrified Modular Architecture (EMA) for its upcoming ‘Avinya’ series of EVs. The idea with Avinya is to provide an experience that no Tata has ever offered, and to use a purpose-built platform designed by luxury-focused JLR promises to be a step in the right direction.
The second decision was to incorporate all mass-market Tata EVs on a single, flexible, dedicated EV architecture, dubbed ‘acti.ev’. Finishing touches to the architecture, and the first model to be built on it, the Punch EV, were applied last year, and the Punch EV is now on sale, and is on track to become Tata’s best-selling EV. The acti.ev platform, being a born-electric platform, brings improvements in weight saving, packaging and space efficiency.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Tata Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
Hyundai’s compact sedan takes the top honours over some very game competition.
The Honda Elevate had to compete with the likes of the Citroen C3 Aircross and the Mahindra XUV 400 to win the coveted CNB Compact SUV of the Year title.
The largest two-wheeler manufacturer by volumes, Hero MotoCorp had a stellar 2023 and deservedly wins the ‘Two-Wheeler Manufacturer of the Year’ at this year’s car&bike Awards.
Affordable, accessible and immensely capable, as well as being a great all-rounder. It’s no surprise that the Royal Enfield Himalayan is the car&bike Awards 2024 Bike of the Year!
Helming the Mahindra ship through choppy waters caused by the pandemic and global component shortages, Jejurikar has helped the SUV marque bolster its strengths.
Feature-loaded compact sedan makes for a compelling option in a market moving towards SUVs.
The Honda Elevate’s competitors in the category included the Hyundai Exter, Maruti Suzuki Jimny, Citroen C3 Aircross, Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Hyundai Verna
Citroen’s first EV for India was voted as the favourite EV on sale in India ahead of the likes Hyundai Ioniq 5, Volvo C40 Recharge and Mahindra XUV400.
The swashbuckling streetfighter from TVS Motor Company proved to be the most popular motorcycle in the Viewers’ Choice Bike of the Year category at the 2024 car&bike awards.
The TVS X’s competitors in the category included the River Indie, Ola S1 Pro Gen 2 and the Ampere Primus
7 hours ago
Tata's affordable EV was the people's choice as EV of the Year ahead of more expensive luxury EVs from Europe.
6 days ago
Tata Motors has equipped the Tigor iCNG with an automated manual transmission in a bid to make it the most practical city runabout.
13 days ago
A facelift of the subcompact SUV with additional safety features was launched late last year and this has helped it get an even better score than earlier.
13 days ago
The vehicle’s pricing now ranges from Rs 6.13 lakh to Rs 10.20 lakh (ex-showroom, India)
14 days ago
Citing a softening of battery cell prices, Tata Motors has cut the Nexon EV’s price by up to Rs 1.20 lakh, while the Tiago EV is now up to Rs 70,000 cheaper.
Trending Vehicles In India
- Home
- News
- Auto Industry
- car&bike Awards 2024: Anand Kulkarni Is The Tech Maestro Of The Year