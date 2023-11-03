Login

First Of Tata’s ‘Avinya’ EVs Set For End-2025 Launch; JLR Platform To Unlock 150 kW+ DC Fast-Charging

Tata Motors is set to move into a new segment altogether with its ‘Avinya’ range of electric vehicles, which will utilise Jaguar Land Rover’s Electrified Modular Architecture.
Calendar-icon

By Amaan Ahmed

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

03-Nov-23 07:33 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • All premium Tata EVs introduced under the Avinya range will have over 550 kilometres of range on a full charge.
  • JLR’s dedicated EV architecture will enable ultrafast charging at speeds of up to 300 kW.
  • Product development time to drop by over 25 per cent thanks to this collaboration.

Building on the encouraging start it has made in India’s fast-growing electric vehicle (EV) market, Tata Motors is now gearing up to enter higher, more premium vehicle segments with its upcoming EV models. It has confirmed the first offering under its ‘Avinya’ family of battery-powered premium cars will arrive towards the end of 2025, and will benefit in a big way from the dedicated EV architecture it is based on, which is being sourced under licence from JLR (formerly Jaguar Land Rover). All cars from the Avinya model family, which will be based on JLR’s Electrified Modular Architecture (EMA) will have a range of 550 kilometres and above, and will also have ultrafast-charging capability not yet seen on any existing Tata EV.

 

Also Read: Tata Avinya EVs To Be Based On JLR’s Electrified Modular Architecture

 

Tata's Avinya range of EVs will be based on JLR's dedicated EV platform named EMA.

 

Speaking to the media after the announcement of Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEM) and JLR entering into a strategic collaboration for platform-sharing, Anand Kulkarni, Chief Product Officer and Head of High-Voltage Programs at TPEM, confirmed work on the first Tata EV based on EMA has been underway for some time now, and that its market launch is roughly two years away. However, Kulkarni highlighted the platform-sharing exercise should help shorten product development time by well over “25 per cent”.

 

“When you build a platform of such intricacies and complexities, there are a lot of integration aspects that need to be looked at, a lot of use cases and failure modes. That in itself is a fairly intense activity; if you’re able to pivot on something that's ready and a lot of development has taken place, that in itself leads to a time-saving, and more importantly, an assured way of getting into that product without having to go through a learning loop all over again. That is an infinitely valuable benefit from our perspective. Development cycles are shrinking everywhere, so it is absolutely the best way to sort of collaborate, join hands and move forward together. And that's what the EMA platform allows us to do today. With it, we can accelerate the entire development time by upwards of 25 per cent”, Kulkarni told carandbike.com.

 

Also Read: Tata Motors Plans To Open EV-Only Showrooms In India Soon

 

The Avinya family of EVs are expected to be offered with single- and dual-motor options, and accommodate battery packs of close to 80 kWh capacity. For perspective, the current Nexon EV Max has a 40.5 kWh battery pack. Kulkarni confirmed the platform can support ultra-fast DC charging in excess of 150 kW. We expect it to be capable of even higher (up to 300 kW).

 

Avinya won't be a single model, but a family of multiple high-end electric vehicles.

 

“It [EMA] is a very capable platform, in terms of charging, it's more dependent on what kind of charging infrastructure is available. If JLR's platform is being developed for global markets, you know what the global standards are today in this space, so rest assured that it will be capable of supporting that”, Kulkarni told carandbike.

 

Also Read: Tata To Build 40GWh EV Cell Gigafactory In The UK; Batteries To Be Supplied To JLR

 

TPEM and JLR have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU), which will grant the former access to EMA under licence, along with JLR’s electronics and electrical (E&E) architecture, electric drive unit, battery assembly and manufacturing know-how, in exchange for royalty payments. The EMA has an integrated propulsion system that unites cell-to-pack (CTP) battery technology, battery management and charging system to maximise range and efficiency. Tata says JLR’s E&E architecture enables Level 2 autonomous driving capabilities (with scope to upgrade to Level 3), and will help quicken the progress of over-the-air software and feature updates. Additionally, this partnership will help align sourcing of key components for all vehicles based on this platform, which is future-proofed for global crash test requirements.

 

Some of Tata's upcoming EVs, including the Curvv coupe-SUV, will employ a heavily modified combustion engine platform.

 

While EMA will be utilised for the company’s pricier, high-end offerings, Tata intends to continue using its existing architectures that underpin EVs it currently sells, as well as the ones that are just around the corner. However, Kulkarni said that certain technologies, components and features that will be central to EMA vehicles will also eventually trickle down into its more affordable EVs.

 

Also Read: JLR To Procure Battery Cells From Tata's Agratas; Targets Range Of Up To 730 KM For Future EVs

 

“EMA is meant for premium pure electric vehicles. Obviously that's not the only segment that we will develop products, as we have to develop them for a whole host of segments. The current investments we have made are extremely applicable and relevant to the rest of the products that we make. Over a period of time, some of the features and technologies that EMA has will cascade down onto our more regular products and we will see how to do that subsequently”, Kulkarni said.

 

Just around the corner are the Gen 2 Tata EVs, which will be based on a heavily modified internal combustion engine (ICE) platform. These will arrive starting 2024, with the Curvv coupe-SUV and Harrier EV both expected to debut next year. JLR's first EMA-based EVs – a Land Rover SUV and a Jaguar four-door GT – are currently on track for a 2024 debut.

# Tata EVs# Tata Motors# TPEML# Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited# Tata Avinya# Avinya# electric vehicles# Electric vehicles# Electric cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2022 Hyundai Creta
8.6
0
10
2022 Hyundai Creta
26,215 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 16.75 L
₹ 37,514/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 19.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV
2022 Tata Nexon EV
20,156 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A6
2013 Audi A6
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 11.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2016 Toyota Camry
2016 Toyota Camry
85,000 km
Hybrid
Automatic
₹ 17.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
70,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 20.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Popular Tata Models

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon

₹ 8.1 - 15 Lakh

Tata Punch
Tata Punch

₹ 6 - 10.1 Lakh

Tata Altroz
Tata Altroz

₹ 6.6 - 10.74 Lakh

Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier

₹ 15.49 - 26.44 Lakh

Tata Tiago EV
Tata Tiago EV

₹ 8.69 - 12.04 Lakh

Tata Safari
Tata Safari

₹ 16.19 - 27.34 Lakh

Tata Nexon EV
Tata Nexon EV

₹ 14.74 - 19.94 Lakh

Tata Tiago
Tata Tiago

₹ 5.6 - 8.11 Lakh

Tata Tigor
Tata Tigor

₹ 6.3 - 8.95 Lakh

Tata Tigor EV
Tata Tigor EV

₹ 12.49 - 13.75 Lakh

Tata Nexon EV Max
Tata Nexon EV Max

₹ 16.49 - 19.54 Lakh

Tata Tiago NRG
Tata Tiago NRG

₹ 6.7 - 8.11 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

Expected Price :

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

Expected Price :

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

Expected Price :

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

Expected Price :

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 2, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Expected Price :

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

Expected Price :

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Expected Price :

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

CFMoto 300SR
CFMoto 300SR

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 9, 2023

BMW CE 02 Electric
BMW CE 02 Electric

Expected Price :

₹ 7 - 8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

KTM New 390 Duke
KTM New 390 Duke

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

TVS Zeppelin
TVS Zeppelin

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Husqvarna Svartpilen 125
Husqvarna Svartpilen 125

Expected Price :

₹ 1.25 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Suzuki e-Burgman
Suzuki e-Burgman

Expected Price :

₹ 1.05 - 1.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.25 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Benelli 752S
Benelli 752S

Expected Price :

₹ 6 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 24, 2023

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

Expected Price :

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Buying Used Motorcycles? Top 7 Things To Keep In Mind
Buying Used Motorcycles? Top 7 Things To Keep In Mind
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-9143 second ago

Here's a checklist on how to inspect a used two-wheeler before making a purchase decision.

2023 Audi TT Roadster Marks The Final Edition Of the Iconic Model
2023 Audi TT Roadster Marks The Final Edition Of the Iconic Model
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-4597 second ago

Only 50 units of the final edition will be available for the U.S. market

Delhi Transport Department Bans BS3 Petrol And BS4 Diesel Powered Vehicles Until Further Notice
Delhi Transport Department Bans BS3 Petrol And BS4 Diesel Powered Vehicles Until Further Notice
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

22 minutes ago

The notice stated that anyone refusing to comply with this norm will be fined Rs 20,000.

Tata Motors Delivers First Batch Of Ultra EV Air Conditioned Buses To Srinagar
Tata Motors Delivers First Batch Of Ultra EV Air Conditioned Buses To Srinagar
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

34 minutes ago

This achievement comes as part of a significant order aimed at supplying, maintaining, and operating 100 electric buses in both Srinagar and Jammu, respectively.

Toyota Unveils All-New Crown Sedan in Japan
Toyota Unveils All-New Crown Sedan in Japan
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

36 minutes ago

The 2024 Crown Sedan, in its 16th generation now, debuts with a newly developed 2.5-litre hybrid system

Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono Makes Global Debut
Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono Makes Global Debut
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

Just days after Ducati showcased its first production single-cylinder engine, the company now revealed the first motorcycle that will make use of the Superquadro Mono, the Hypermotard 698.

New Skoda Superb Sedan Debuts With More Space, Sharper Focus On Tech
New Skoda Superb Sedan Debuts With More Space, Sharper Focus On Tech
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

14 hours ago

The fourth generation of Skoda’s flagship sedan is also likely to make its way to India.

Overspeeding Was The Cause of Over 71% Road Deaths In 2022: MoRTH Report
Overspeeding Was The Cause of Over 71% Road Deaths In 2022: MoRTH Report
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

19 hours ago

Other contributors, like drunken driving, driving on the wrong side, jumping red lights, and using mobile phones together, accounted for about 9 per cent of accidents and 9.7 per cent of fatalities.

2024 Yamaha MT-09 Unveiled
2024 Yamaha MT-09 Unveiled
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

21 hours ago

Revealed before EICMA 2023, the updated MT-09 is likely to make its way to India

Tata Avinya EVs To Be Based On JLR’s Electrified Modular Architecture
Tata Avinya EVs To Be Based On JLR’s Electrified Modular Architecture
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

21 hours ago

TPEML and JLR, both of which are Tata Motors subsidiaries, have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding for the licensing of EMA for upcoming Tata EVs.

Tata Motors Delivers First Batch Of Ultra EV Air Conditioned Buses To Srinagar
Tata Motors Delivers First Batch Of Ultra EV Air Conditioned Buses To Srinagar
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

34 minutes ago

This achievement comes as part of a significant order aimed at supplying, maintaining, and operating 100 electric buses in both Srinagar and Jammu, respectively.

Tata Avinya EV To Be Based On JLR’s Electrified Modular Architecture
Tata Avinya EV To Be Based On JLR’s Electrified Modular Architecture
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

21 hours ago

TPEML and JLR, both of which are Tata Motors subsidiaries, have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding for the licensing of EMA for upcoming Tata EVs.

Tata Motors Gets India’s First Auto PLI Certificate In 4W Goods Category For Ace EV
Tata Motors Gets India’s First Auto PLI Certificate In 4W Goods Category For Ace EV
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) presented the certificate to Tata Motors for the all-electric Ace EV.

Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer Teased Ahead Of Global Debut
Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer Teased Ahead Of Global Debut
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 days ago

The ID.7 Tourer will be manufactured alongside the ID.7 sedan in Emden

Tata Motors Awarded Rs 765.78 Crore Compensation in Singur Manufacturing Plant Dispute
Tata Motors Awarded Rs 765.78 Crore Compensation in Singur Manufacturing Plant Dispute
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 days ago

The plant was initially made for the production of Nano cars

c&b icon

Trending Vehicles In India

View All
  • Home
  • News
  • First Of Tata’s ‘Avinya’ EVs Set For End-2025 Launch; JLR Platform To Unlock 150 kW+ DC Fast-Charging
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved