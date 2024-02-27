car&bike Awards 2024: Viewers' Choice Electric Scooter of the Year – TVS X
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
Published on February 27, 2024
Highlights
The TVS X has been crowned the Viewer’s Choice Electric Scooter of the Year, at the car&bike Awards 2024. Currently the brand’s flagship product, the TVS X received the highest number of votes from viewers. The TVS X’s competitors in the category included the River Indie, Ola S1 Pro Gen 2 and the Ampere Primus.
Also Read: TVS X Electric Scooter Launched At Rs 2.50 Lakh; Has 140 KM Range, 105 Kmph Top Speed
The TVS X is based on the company’s ‘born electric’ Xleton platform. It utilises an aluminium alloy frame which is said to offer 2.5 times increased stiffness than regular scooter frames. The X has a telescopic fork up front and an offset rear monoshock, with the single-sided swing arm exposing the black-painted wheel on one side. The X also gets front (220 mm) and rear (195 mm) disc brakes with single-channel ABS, and ‘intelligent’ cruise control.
The TVS X comes with features such as a 10.25-inch high-definition TFT screen that is also tilt-adjustable. It gets the ‘NavPro’ onboard navigation system, programmed to prioritise EV-specific routing.
Also Read: TVS X Electric Scooter: All You Need To Know
In terms of powertrain, the X is powered by a permanent magnet mid-drive motor – which features ram-air cooling – produces a continuous output of 7 kW and a peak output of 11 kW, with peak torque rated at 40 Nm. The X has a 4.44 kWh (installed; 3.8 kWh useable capacity) battery pack with nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) cells, which gives the scooter a range of up to 140 kilometres. With the 3 kW home charger, the X can regain about 50 per cent charge within an hour, and with the 950-watt charger, can get to 80 per cent charge in about three hours and 40 minutes.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular TVS Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
Hyundai’s compact sedan takes the top honours over some very game competition.
The Honda Elevate had to compete with the likes of the Citroen C3 Aircross and the Mahindra XUV 400 to win the coveted CNB Compact SUV of the Year title.
The largest two-wheeler manufacturer by volumes, Hero MotoCorp had a stellar 2023 and deservedly wins the ‘Two-Wheeler Manufacturer of the Year’ at this year’s car&bike Awards.
Affordable, accessible and immensely capable, as well as being a great all-rounder. It’s no surprise that the Royal Enfield Himalayan is the car&bike Awards 2024 Bike of the Year!
Helming the Mahindra ship through choppy waters caused by the pandemic and global component shortages, Jejurikar has helped the SUV marque bolster its strengths.
In a year that saw Tata Motors extend its lead in India’s passenger electric car market, Kulkarni and his team formalised two pivotal decisions that will shape the future of Tata’s EV division.
Feature-loaded compact sedan makes for a compelling option in a market moving towards SUVs.
The Honda Elevate’s competitors in the category included the Hyundai Exter, Maruti Suzuki Jimny, Citroen C3 Aircross, Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Hyundai Verna
Citroen’s first EV for India was voted as the favourite EV on sale in India ahead of the likes Hyundai Ioniq 5, Volvo C40 Recharge and Mahindra XUV400.
The swashbuckling streetfighter from TVS Motor Company proved to be the most popular motorcycle in the Viewers’ Choice Bike of the Year category at the 2024 car&bike awards.
1 day ago
Built to rival the Tesla Model 3, the BYD Seal, in AWD form, has a total power output of 523 bhp and 670 Nm of torque.
8 days ago
Mitsubishi Corporation is investing $300 million with TVS Mobility to form a new joint venture called TVS Vehicle Mobility Solutions
11 days ago
Over the course of the supply agreement, Mahindra will source over 50 GWh worth of cells from Volkswagen for its born-electric SUV range.
12 days ago
The carmaker has set up 11 ultra-fast charging stations, each equipped with three chargers of different capacities.
12 days ago
Built as a rival to the likes of the BMW i4 and Tesla Model 3, the BYD Seal, in dual-motor guise, has a power output in excess of 500 bhp.