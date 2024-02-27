Login

car&bike Awards 2024: Viewers' Choice Electric Scooter of the Year – TVS X

The TVS X’s competitors in the category included the River Indie, Ola S1 Pro Gen 2 and the Ampere Primus
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

Published on February 27, 2024

    The TVS X has been crowned the Viewer’s Choice Electric Scooter of the Year, at the car&bike Awards 2024. Currently the brand’s flagship product, the TVS X received the highest number of votes from viewers. The TVS X’s competitors in the category included the River Indie, Ola S1 Pro Gen 2 and the Ampere Primus.

     

    The TVS X is based on the company’s ‘born electric’ Xleton platform. It utilises an aluminium alloy frame which is said to offer 2.5 times increased stiffness than regular scooter frames. The X has a telescopic fork up front and an offset rear monoshock, with the single-sided swing arm exposing the black-painted wheel on one side. The X also gets front (220 mm) and rear (195 mm) disc brakes with single-channel ABS, and ‘intelligent’ cruise control.

    The TVS X comes with features such as a 10.25-inch high-definition TFT screen that is also tilt-adjustable. It gets the ‘NavPro’ onboard navigation system, programmed to prioritise EV-specific routing. 

     

    In terms of powertrain, the X is powered by a permanent magnet mid-drive motor – which features ram-air cooling – produces a continuous output of 7 kW and a peak output of 11 kW, with peak torque rated at 40 Nm. The X has a 4.44 kWh (installed; 3.8 kWh useable capacity) battery pack with nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) cells, which gives the scooter a range of up to 140 kilometres. With the 3 kW home charger, the X can regain about 50 per cent charge within an hour, and with the 950-watt charger, can get to 80 per cent charge in about three hours and 40 minutes.

     

     

