car&bike Awards 2024: All-Electric Hyundai Ioniq 5 Is The Premium Car Of The Year

The all-electric Hyundai Ioniq 5 has bagged the prestigious Premium Car of the Year award at the car&bike Awards 2024. The flagship electric vehicle from Hyundai had to compete with a bunch of strong contenders to win this title. Other nominees who fought for this title include – Audi Q3 Sportback, BMW X1 and iX1, and the Volvo C40 Recharge.

Also Read: Hyundai IONIQ5 N Review: Is This Really An EV?

Some of the key criteria for the jury in selecting a winner for this category included premium built quality with upmarket fit and finish, high-end creature comforts and a strong significance to the segment. And the Hyundai Ioniq 5 managed to score big in all these aspects.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is packed with features such as electronic stability control, ADAS, and multiple airbags. It also offers vehicle-to-load charging, offering the convenience of charging laptops and smartphones inside the car. Other features include an 8-speaker premium Bose sound system, ambient sound with six options, auto climate control, onboard navigation, and a 3-year Bluelink-connected car subscription.

Also Read: Hyundai Creta N Line India Launch Date Announced

Like the Kia EV6, Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 is also built on the E-GMP platform. It is equipped with a 72.6 kWh battery pack mounted between the front and rear wheel axles, and India gets the Rear-Wheel-Drive version. The Ioniq 5 delivers an ARAI-certified drive range of 631 km and is linked with a permanent magnet synchronous motor that generates 215 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. The electric motor delivers a top speed of 185 kmph.