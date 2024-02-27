car&bike Awards 2024: All-Electric Hyundai Ioniq 5 Is The Premium Car Of The Year
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on February 27, 2024
Highlights
- The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is the flagship EV from the carmaker
- India only gets the rear-wheel drive version of the Inoniq 5
- The Ioniq 5 is priced in India at Rs. 46.05 lakh
The all-electric Hyundai Ioniq 5 has bagged the prestigious Premium Car of the Year award at the car&bike Awards 2024. The flagship electric vehicle from Hyundai had to compete with a bunch of strong contenders to win this title. Other nominees who fought for this title include – Audi Q3 Sportback, BMW X1 and iX1, and the Volvo C40 Recharge.
Also Read: Hyundai IONIQ5 N Review: Is This Really An EV?
Some of the key criteria for the jury in selecting a winner for this category included premium built quality with upmarket fit and finish, high-end creature comforts and a strong significance to the segment. And the Hyundai Ioniq 5 managed to score big in all these aspects.
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is packed with features such as electronic stability control, ADAS, and multiple airbags. It also offers vehicle-to-load charging, offering the convenience of charging laptops and smartphones inside the car. Other features include an 8-speaker premium Bose sound system, ambient sound with six options, auto climate control, onboard navigation, and a 3-year Bluelink-connected car subscription.
Also Read: Hyundai Creta N Line India Launch Date Announced
Like the Kia EV6, Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 is also built on the E-GMP platform. It is equipped with a 72.6 kWh battery pack mounted between the front and rear wheel axles, and India gets the Rear-Wheel-Drive version. The Ioniq 5 delivers an ARAI-certified drive range of 631 km and is linked with a permanent magnet synchronous motor that generates 215 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. The electric motor delivers a top speed of 185 kmph.
Most premium offering from India’s leading car brand beat off competition from two other 7 seaters launched in 2023 - Toyota Rumion and the Citroen C3 Aircross
