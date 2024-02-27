car&bike Awards 2024: Royal Enfield Himalayan Is The Adventure Motorcycle Of The Year

The Royal Enfield Himalayan is a significant upgrade and improvement over its predecessor. As each member of the car&bike jury took turns to test the new Himalayan at the Madras International Circuit during the jury meet, it was evident from the smiles on the faces that the Himalayan will get some solid points as the jurors sat down to score. And despite its big 21-inch front wheel, the way the new Himalayan hustled the MIC track was a revelation! Sharp, precise handling on track, even for an ADV, and superb off-road capability meant the Himalayan left a lasting impression.

Now, the votes have been counted and the 2023 car&bike Awards Adventure Motorcycle of the Year goes to the very deserving Royal Enfield Himalayan. It was no mean task, considering the Himalayan went up against the Honda XL750 Transalp in the category. Although the Honda didn’t turn up for the jury meet, the Himalayan’s affordability, accessibility and superb all-round capability in any case meant it was a formidable contender in the segment.

Powered by the all-new Sherpa 450 engine, which makes 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 40 Nm at 5,500 rpm, and with a DOHC to help breathe better, the new Himalayan’s performance is leaps and bounds ahead of its predecessor. It’s also Royal Enfield’s first liquid-cooled engine, with a four-valve head, and double overhead cam. With a long feature list and integrated Google Maps navigation through smartphone connectivity, the new Himalayan is well-endowed with features too, along with two riding modes and ride-by-wire. It certainly is deserving of the Adventure Motorcycle of the Year title, and rightly so!