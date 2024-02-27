car&bike Awards 2024: Ducati Diavel V4 Is The Performance Motorcycle Of The Year (Above 500cc)

The Ducati Diavel V4 certainly had it up against several top-notch contenders at the 2024 car&bike Awards jury round. Although it’s still a power cruiser, there’s no mistaking the fact that the Diavel V4, with its more performance oriented V4 engine, new suspension and other updates, still is very much a Ducati with crackling performance! And around the corners of the Madras International Circuit, the new Diavel V4 left no doubt about its dynamics and handling, which belie its size and appearance.

Also Read: 2024 Ducati Diavel V4 Launched At Rs. 25.91 Lakh

Watch the car&bike Awards 2024 Jury Meet video:

The all-new Diavel V4 comes equipped with a powerful V4 Gran Turismo 1,158 cc four-cylinder engine, producing 166 bhp at 10,750 rpm and 126 Nm at 7,500 rpm. Along with that crackler of an engine, the Diavel V4 gets three power modes, and four riding modes (Sport, Touring, Urban, and Wet). The bike also boasts an advanced electronic package with a 6-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (6D IMU), including features like ABS Cornering, Ducati Traction Control (DTC), Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC), Ducati Power Launch (DPL), Ducati Quick Shift up/down (DQS), and Cruise Control.

With all that performance and chassis components which make it more sporty than cruiser, it’s no surprise that the Ducati Diavel V4 managed to impress the two-wheeler jury to walk away with the title of the Performance Motorcycle Of The Year (Above 500cc).