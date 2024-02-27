car&bike awards 2024: TVS Apache RTR 310 Is The Viewers’ Choice Bike Of The Year
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on February 27, 2024
Highlights
- The TVS Apache RTR 310 wins the Viewers' Choice Bike of the Year
- Features and design are two key USPs that the motorcycle has
- It was launched in India at a price of Rs. 2.43 lakh (ex-showroom)
The stunning TVS Apache RTR 310 wowed everyone with its sharp, sexy design when it was first unveiled and it also proved to the most popular motorcycle at the 2024 car&bike awards, winning the Viewers’ Choice Bike of the Year, with 48,520 votes. The next motorcycle, the Hero Karizma XMR 210, had 48,089 votes, with the Aprilia RS 457 bringing up the third spot, with 33,387 votes.
Also Read: TVS Apache RTR 310 Real-World Review
The TVS Apache RTR 310 has a lot going for itself with stunning looks and a potent engine. Be it intra-city commutes or long highway rides, the motorcycle is not only up for it but it is one of those rare motorcycles which makes you smile heartily under the helmet. In terms of features, it gets dual-channel ABS, traction control, throttle-by-wire, 5-inch full-colour TFT screen, TVS SmartXConnect system and 5 riding modes.
Prices of the Apache RTR 310 start at Rs. 2.43 lakh and go up to Rs. 2.64 lakh for the standard variants without the two kits. In case you want the Sepang Blue colour, you will have to shell out an extra Rs. 10,000 for that.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular TVS Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
Hyundai’s compact sedan takes the top honours over some very game competition.
The Honda Elevate had to compete with the likes of the Citroen C3 Aircross and the Mahindra XUV 400 to win the coveted CNB Compact SUV of the Year title.
The largest two-wheeler manufacturer by volumes, Hero MotoCorp had a stellar 2023 and deservedly wins the ‘Two-Wheeler Manufacturer of the Year’ at this year’s car&bike Awards.
Affordable, accessible and immensely capable, as well as being a great all-rounder. It’s no surprise that the Royal Enfield Himalayan is the car&bike Awards 2024 Bike of the Year!
Helming the Mahindra ship through choppy waters caused by the pandemic and global component shortages, Jejurikar has helped the SUV marque bolster its strengths.
In a year that saw Tata Motors extend its lead in India’s passenger electric car market, Kulkarni and his team formalised two pivotal decisions that will shape the future of Tata’s EV division.
Feature-loaded compact sedan makes for a compelling option in a market moving towards SUVs.
The Honda Elevate’s competitors in the category included the Hyundai Exter, Maruti Suzuki Jimny, Citroen C3 Aircross, Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Hyundai Verna
Citroen’s first EV for India was voted as the favourite EV on sale in India ahead of the likes Hyundai Ioniq 5, Volvo C40 Recharge and Mahindra XUV400.
The TVS X’s competitors in the category included the River Indie, Ola S1 Pro Gen 2 and the Ampere Primus
6 days ago
The TVS Apache RTR 310 looks stunning and is fitted with a potent engine? But the segment it operates in, leaves no room for even the slightest margin of error. We had the motorcycle with us for a few days and this is how it performed in real-world conditions.
1 month ago
During the October to December 2023 period, the company reported a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs. 593 crore, a year-on-year growth of 68 per cent compared to the Rs. 353 crore profit witnessed during the same period in FY2023.
1 month ago
TVS Motor Company sold a total of 301,898 units in December 2023, which is 25 per cent more than 242,012 units sold in December last year.
2 months ago
2023 was a fabulous year for motorcycle enthusiasts, with quite a few interesting two-wheelers being launched in the Indian market. Here are the top 10 new motorcycle launches in 2023.
2 months ago
The third edition of the TVS MotoSoul was alongside the India Bike Week in Goa. TVS says the MotoSoul has grown 5 times from the first edition of the motorcycling festival.
Trending Vehicles In India
- Home
- News
- carandbike-awards
- car&bike awards 2024: TVS Apache RTR 310 Is The Viewers’ Choice Bike Of The Year