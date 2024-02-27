car&bike awards 2024: TVS Apache RTR 310 Is The Viewers’ Choice Bike Of The Year

The stunning TVS Apache RTR 310 wowed everyone with its sharp, sexy design when it was first unveiled and it also proved to the most popular motorcycle at the 2024 car&bike awards, winning the Viewers’ Choice Bike of the Year, with 48,520 votes. The next motorcycle, the Hero Karizma XMR 210, had 48,089 votes, with the Aprilia RS 457 bringing up the third spot, with 33,387 votes.

The TVS Apache RTR 310 has a lot going for itself with stunning looks and a potent engine. Be it intra-city commutes or long highway rides, the motorcycle is not only up for it but it is one of those rare motorcycles which makes you smile heartily under the helmet. In terms of features, it gets dual-channel ABS, traction control, throttle-by-wire, 5-inch full-colour TFT screen, TVS SmartXConnect system and 5 riding modes.

Prices of the Apache RTR 310 start at Rs. 2.43 lakh and go up to Rs. 2.64 lakh for the standard variants without the two kits. In case you want the Sepang Blue colour, you will have to shell out an extra Rs. 10,000 for that.