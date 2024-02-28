Login

car&bike Awards 2024: Mercedes-AMG SL55 Roadster Wins Peformance Car Of The Year

The V8-powered SL55 went up against the likes of the Lotus Eletre and the Mercedes-AMG C43 eventually, winning in this category
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on February 28, 2024

  • The Mercedes-AMG SL55 Roadster is the car&bike Performance Car of the Year 2024.
  • Competitors included the likes of the Lotus Eletre and the Mercedes-AMG C43.
  • Powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8.

The Mercedes-AMG SL55 Roadster is the car&bike Performance Car of the Year 2024. Powered by AMG’s dynamic twin-turbocharged V8 that also does duty on many other iconic cars from the German marque, the SL55 went up against the likes of the Lotus Eletre and the Mercedes-AMG C43 eventually, winning in this category. 

 

Also Read: car&bike Awards 2024: Mercedes-AMG SL55 Roadster 4MATIC+ Wins Car Design of the Year

 

In terms of styling, the SL retains the traditional roadster looks with a slow and sleek stance and short overhangs on both ends. The nose is dominated by the AMG Panamericana grille flanked by swept-back angular headlamps and a sporty bumper with prominent vents. The fabric soft-top is electrically operated and can be opened or stowed in 15 seconds at speeds of up to 60 kmph.

Inside, the SL55 gets a portrait-style touchscreen, shared with models such as the current S-class and C-class. The central touchscreen can also be inclined by up to 20-degrees to cut the glare when the roof is down.

 

Also Read: 2023 Mercedes-AMG SL55 Launched In India; Priced At Rs 2.35 Crore

 

The SL55 is powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 that puts out 469 bhp and 700 Nm of torque. Power is sent to all four wheels via Mercedes’ 4Matic+ all-wheel drive system in conjunction with a 9-speed automatic gearbox. Mercedes claims a 0 to 100 kmph time of 3.8 seconds for the roadster and a top speed of 294 kmph.

