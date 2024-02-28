car&bike Awards 2024: Mercedes-AMG SL55 Roadster Wins Peformance Car Of The Year
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on February 28, 2024
Highlights
- The Mercedes-AMG SL55 Roadster is the car&bike Performance Car of the Year 2024.
- Competitors included the likes of the Lotus Eletre and the Mercedes-AMG C43.
- Powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8.
The Mercedes-AMG SL55 Roadster is the car&bike Performance Car of the Year 2024. Powered by AMG’s dynamic twin-turbocharged V8 that also does duty on many other iconic cars from the German marque, the SL55 went up against the likes of the Lotus Eletre and the Mercedes-AMG C43 eventually, winning in this category.
Also Read: car&bike Awards 2024: Mercedes-AMG SL55 Roadster 4MATIC+ Wins Car Design of the Year
In terms of styling, the SL retains the traditional roadster looks with a slow and sleek stance and short overhangs on both ends. The nose is dominated by the AMG Panamericana grille flanked by swept-back angular headlamps and a sporty bumper with prominent vents. The fabric soft-top is electrically operated and can be opened or stowed in 15 seconds at speeds of up to 60 kmph.
Inside, the SL55 gets a portrait-style touchscreen, shared with models such as the current S-class and C-class. The central touchscreen can also be inclined by up to 20-degrees to cut the glare when the roof is down.
Also Read: 2023 Mercedes-AMG SL55 Launched In India; Priced At Rs 2.35 Crore
The SL55 is powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 that puts out 469 bhp and 700 Nm of torque. Power is sent to all four wheels via Mercedes’ 4Matic+ all-wheel drive system in conjunction with a 9-speed automatic gearbox. Mercedes claims a 0 to 100 kmph time of 3.8 seconds for the roadster and a top speed of 294 kmph.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Mercedes-AMG Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-16299 second ago
The Seal will be BYD’s third all-electric model for India following the e6 MPV and the Atto 3 SUV.
-14339 second ago
Mahindra’s Tata Nexon rivals stood atop the competition that included the diminutive MG Comet and the eC3.
-8488 second ago
Yamaha said that it will continue sales of its flagship R1 superbike in race spec to teams and individuals participating in track racing.
-5672 second ago
"The Call of the Blue" slogan, integral to Yamaha's brand campaign, will adorn the front cowls of Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins's YZR-M1 bikes
1 minute ago
All motorcycles in the range receive subtle cosmetic updates along with a few additional features over the previous models
24 minutes ago
Mahindra says the Thar Earth Edition is inspired by the Thar desert and comes with a new satin matte paint finish and black and beige dual-tone upholstery.
2 hours ago
Tata Safari received a thorough update last year
2 hours ago
The global icon brings Suzuki’s legendary off-road prowess to India
14 hours ago
Hyundai’s compact sedan takes the top honours over some very game competition.
14 hours ago
The Honda Elevate had to compete with the likes of the Citroen C3 Aircross and the Mahindra XUV 400 to win the coveted CNB Compact SUV of the Year title.
15 hours ago
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 had to compete with strong contenders like Audi Q3 Sportback, BMW X1 and iX1, and the Volvo C40 Recharge.
15 hours ago
The C40 Recharge had to compete with the likes of the BMW iX1, Mercedes-Benz EQE, and the Lotus Eletre to win the coveted CNB Electric Car Of The Year 2024.
16 hours ago
In addition to the SL 55, the final shortlist included the BMW iX1, the 7 Series, the MG Comet EV and the Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV.
6 days ago
The recall is to address a potential wiring issue with the 48V system in the vehicles and affects select E-class, CLS-class and AMG GT four-door models.
12 days ago
Compared to the standard A 45 S, the Limited Edition features a new paint finish, unique graphics and new forged wheels. The Night and Aerodynamics packs are also offered as standard.