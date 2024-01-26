Charles Leclerc Signs New Multi-Year Contract Extension With Scuderia Ferrari
By Yashraj Singh
1 mins read
Published on January 26, 2024
- Charles Leclerc extends Ferrari contract for several more seasons.
- Leclerc expresses a dream of winning the World Championship with Ferrari.
- Leclerc has been racing for the team since 2019.
Ferrari's Formula 1 team secures its star driver, Charles Leclerc, for more seasons through a freshly inked multi-year contract extension. This extension affirms the Monegasque's commitment to the team.
Also Read: Mexico City GP 2023: Ferrari Takes Shock Front Row Lock Out In Mexico With Leclerc On Pole
While the exact length of the deal remains undisclosed, expectations point toward Leclerc remaining with Ferrari beyond the anticipated 2026 regulations shift, ensuring a continued partnership beyond his current contract's expiration in 2024. Expressing his delight, Leclerc states, "To race for this team has been my dream since I was three years old," emphasising Ferrari's significance as his second family since joining the Ferrari Driver Academy in 2016.
Leclerc's association with Ferrari began in 2016 through the Ferrari Driver Academy, progressing to the Formula 1 team in 2019. Despite facing challenges, he has contributed five wins, 30 podiums, and 23 pole positions, showcasing his raw speed and resilience amid competitive shifts.
Also Read: F1 2023: Leclerc Lights Up The Vegas Strip To Take Pole Ahead Of Verstappen And Russell
Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur highlights the special bond between Leclerc and the Scuderia, extending beyond the driver-team relationship. Vasseur expresses determination to provide Leclerc with a winning car, emphasising the driver's exceptional abilities.
As the Scuderia cements its association with Leclerc, attention shifts to his teammate, Carlos Sainz, seeking clarity on his future with Ferrari as the upcoming season approaches.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
1 hour ago
Organisers announced that Intermot will now be held annually starting this year between December 5-8, 2024
1 hour ago
Here are five things you need to know about the Hero Mavrick 440, the brand’s newest flagship offering
4 hours ago
The move is part of a multi-year agreement that designates Visa as the global partner for both Red Bull teams
6 hours ago
The German brand has only released pricing details for the more potent Macan Turbo, with the Macan 4 likely to come at a later date
7 hours ago
Indonesia's Pertamina becomes the VR46 team's title sponsor for the 2024 season
22 hours ago
It has a drag coefficient of 0.25 Cd, just 0.01 Cd higher than the Tesla Model X, which has the lowest drag coefficient of any production SUV
23 hours ago
The Royal Enfield Hunter 450 is expected to be a naked, lighter roadster based on the new Himalayan, and more affordable too.
23 hours ago
During the October to December 2023 period, the company reported a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs. 593 crore, a year-on-year growth of 68 per cent compared to the Rs. 353 crore profit witnessed during the same period in FY2023.
1 day ago
The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is the next model from the brand to undergo crash testing at BNCAP.
1 day ago
The Lamborghini Huracan successor, recently spied testing, hints at a hybrid powertrain set-up though it remains to be seen if a V10 will be retained.
8 days ago
New livery for 2024 features greater use of orange while the blue touches from 2023 have been dropped.
11 days ago
Alberto Longo confirmed that Hyderabad won't be returning as a venue for the next few years, while other cities have expressed interest to host the race as early as 2025
15 days ago
Haas F1 Team undergoes a major leadership shake-up, parting ways with team principal Guenther Steiner after a disappointing 2023 season.
15 days ago
The driver, in his debut F2 season with Campos, secured multiple top 5 qualifying positions and achieved a podium finish in Melbourne
1 month ago
Both teams will be unveiling their 2024 F1 challengers on February 5, 2024, before Ferrari reveals their challenger on February 13.