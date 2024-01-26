Charles Leclerc Signs New Multi-Year Contract Extension With Scuderia Ferrari

Ferrari's Formula 1 team secures its star driver, Charles Leclerc, for more seasons through a freshly inked multi-year contract extension. This extension affirms the Monegasque's commitment to the team.

While the exact length of the deal remains undisclosed, expectations point toward Leclerc remaining with Ferrari beyond the anticipated 2026 regulations shift, ensuring a continued partnership beyond his current contract's expiration in 2024. Expressing his delight, Leclerc states, "To race for this team has been my dream since I was three years old," emphasising Ferrari's significance as his second family since joining the Ferrari Driver Academy in 2016.

Leclerc's association with Ferrari began in 2016 through the Ferrari Driver Academy, progressing to the Formula 1 team in 2019. Despite facing challenges, he has contributed five wins, 30 podiums, and 23 pole positions, showcasing his raw speed and resilience amid competitive shifts.

Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur highlights the special bond between Leclerc and the Scuderia, extending beyond the driver-team relationship. Vasseur expresses determination to provide Leclerc with a winning car, emphasising the driver's exceptional abilities.

As the Scuderia cements its association with Leclerc, attention shifts to his teammate, Carlos Sainz, seeking clarity on his future with Ferrari as the upcoming season approaches.