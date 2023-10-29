Mexico City GP 2023: Ferrari Takes Shock Front Row Lock Out In Mexico With Leclerc On Pole
By Yashraj Singh
1 mins read
29-Oct-23 02:44 PM IST
Highlights
- Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz shocked themselves and the dominant RedBull of Max Verstappen to take a mighty front row lock out in Mexico.
- Daniel Ricciardo in an AlphaTauri impressed with P4 as he out-qualified the home hero Sergio Perez currently driving the second RedBull.
- McLaren’s Lando Norris was caught out by yellow flags and will start Sunday’s race in 19th.
In a stunning turn of events, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz clinched the front row for Ferrari at the Mexican Grand Prix, outpacing the mighty Max Verstappen, who faced a post-qualifying investigation for impeding other drivers. Verstappen had been dominant throughout practice but couldn't maintain his lead in the crucial qualifying session.
Both Leclerc and Sainz managed to significantly improve their lap times between Q2 and Q3. Leclerc shaved seven-tenths off his time, while Sainz found 1.1 seconds. This sudden burst of pace enabled Ferrari to achieve its first front-row sweep of the season.
Also Read: Verstappen Grabs 50th F1 Win In Austin While Hamilton And Leclerc Disqualified
Despite his impressive practice performances and topping Q1, Verstappen couldn't match the Ferrari pair in Q3. He ended up 0.097 seconds behind Leclerc and 0.030 seconds behind Sainz. Verstappen's day went from bad to worse as he, along with Fernando Alonso and George Russell, caused delays at the end of the pit lane during Q1, potentially leading to an impending offence investigation. However, this stewards found no penalty required for the Dutchman in a post-session investigation.
Daniel Ricciardo secured an impressive fourth place in his AlphaTauri ahead of home favourite Sergio Perez, who took fifth, followed by Lewis Hamilton in sixth. Young driver Oscar Piastri claimed seventh, with George Russell, Valtteri Bottas, and Zhou Guanyu completing the top ten.
Also Read: F1: Hamilton And Leclerc Disqualified In Austin, Here’s Why
Various drivers faced investigations related to yellow flags during qualifying, including Verstappen, Russell, and Hamilton. Zhou Guanyu, Valtteri Bottas's teammate, believed he was out of Q2. Still, he received a late reprieve when Alex Albon had his best time deleted due to track limits. This propelled Zhou back into the top ten, giving him his best qualifying position since a remarkable fifth place in Hungary.
However, several prominent drivers faced elimination in Q2, including Pierre Gasly, Nico Hulkenberg, and Fernando Alonso, who had a late lap that showed promise but ultimately landed him in 14th.
Meanwhile, Yuki Tsunoda decided not to set a time in Q2, as his engine penalties meant he would start at the back of the grid. Amid all the action, a peculiar incident unfolded. Tsunoda appeared to make contact with a Williams jack as he left the pits ahead of the final Q3 runs, an incident now under investigation by the stewards.
In the initial qualifying segment, led by Verstappen, a twist arrived (literally) when Fernando Alonso spun at Turn 3, prompting yellow flags. This hampered a group of drivers who were preparing for their final laps. As a result, Esteban Ocon, Kevin Magnussen, and Lance Stroll could not improve their times, leaving them vulnerable to elimination. Norris also faced a challenging moment when Alonso's spin brought out yellow flags, forcing him to abandon his final lap.
Also Read: Alpine Welcomes Formula 2 Rookie Kush Maini To Young Driver Program
This led to Lando Norris finding himself outside the top 15 in Q1, struggling to make it to the second part of qualifying. Logan Sargeant continued his challenging rookie F1 season, finishing 20th and last in qualifying. His situation worsened as he is now subject to a post-qualifying 10-place grid penalty for an overtaking incident under yellow flags.
Overall, an unexpected front-row lockout by Ferrari sets up an intriguing Mexican Grand Prix, although Verstappen will be expected to win on Sunday.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-18328 second ago
The central console features a refrigerator, a dedicated luggage area with a coat hanger.
-15115 second ago
Making way for newer models and app-based ride services, the iconic 'Kaali Peeli' taxis will now gracefully exit the bustling streets of Mumbai
-8722 second ago
The SP-8, based on the F8 Spider, boasts striking design elements and the absence of a roof
-6565 second ago
For a limited time period, Jawa and Yezdi is offering extended warranty for four years or 50,000 kms for motorcycles delivered until Diwali.
38 minutes ago
Triumph unveils the 2024 Stealth Edition motorcycles, showcasing exquisite bespoke paintwork on eight modern classics
1 hour ago
The D:X Concept is an electrified crossover MPV equipped with six captain seats with 2+2+2 configuration
16 hours ago
The Spaniard took a nine point bite out of the reigning champion’s 27 point lead, now trailing by only 18.
18 hours ago
We head to tiger territory, to Ranthambore National Park over the course of a weekend in the MG ZS EV, where we tried to spot a tiger in the wild. Did we succeed? Read on to find out.
18 hours ago
The electric SUV concept is built on the same platform as the FT-Se, also unveiled at the Japan Mobility Show
18 hours ago
The naked-sport motorcycle segment has been garnering increasing popularity over the last few years. We list down 7 naked-sport bikes which can be a part of your garage for less than Rs. 5 lakh, on road.
5 days ago
Many of you will have questions and feelings about the seemingly random disqualification of the top drivers, we’re here to answer those questions
6 days ago
The Flying Dutchman hit the half century in style after a tight battle with Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris
6 days ago
The Dutchman eased to his third sprint victory of the season comfortably ahead of his old archrival Lewis Hamilton.
7 days ago
The Ferrari superstar took his third pole of the season and his 21st of his career.
17 days ago
This auction will take place on November 17 as part of the Official Auction of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, presented by RM Sotheby’s in collaboration with Wynn Las Vegas.