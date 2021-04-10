carandbike logo
Chinese Company Makes Available M3 Front Bumper For E60 5 Series

The chiselled front bumper with the massive grille, which stems out of BMW's latest design language, does not really go well with the simplistic look of the E60 5 Series.

An M3-inspired big mouth front bumper for the E60 5 Series also includes an M5 emblem. expand View Photos
A Chinese company is making available an M3 big mouth front bumper for the E60 5 Series. It's inspired by of course the M3 and well according to the website on which it is available (Taobao.com) it also includes an M5 emblem. While the photos are cringe worthy, our team was divided on its looks. While some of us thought that it's a shame that the E60 5 Series now looks like a bucktoothed Bugs Bunny, there were some who actually liked it. So, clearly, it's not just the Chinese who love, but yeah, some in India like it too.

An M3 big mouth front bumper for the E60 5 Series is listed on the Taobao website

But we must say this out loud, the chiselled front bumper with the massive grille, which stems out of BMW's latest design language, does not really go well with the simplistic look of the E60 5 Series. Now we know that the E60 was quite a radical change when it comes to design when compared to its predecessor, the E39, but with the new bumper, it clearly looks like its bitten off more than it could chew!

We really wish we had a time machine, where we could go back and erase this memory completely, but that's scientifically not possible yet.

