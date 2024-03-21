Chrysler Recalls Over 1,800 Jeep Wrangler Units Over Potential Airbag Deployment Issue

Chrysler has issued a recall for 1,831 units of the 2016 Jeep Wrangler RHD model, citing concerns over clockspring failures. The recall comes after the discovery that debris contamination could compromise the clockspring, thereby impeding the deployment of the driver's airbag in the event of a collision.

The suspect period for affected vehicles spans from May 3, 2016, to September 16, 2016, encompassing production dates when potentially faulty parts may have been utilised. The investigation was prompted by the FCA US Technical Safety and Regulatory Compliance (TSRC) organisation on February 26, 2024, following reports of clock springs susceptible to dust and debris ingress. This issue was not previously addressed in the FCA US Recall ID S40 (NHTSA Recall ID 16V-288).

During the analysis conducted by FCA US between 2017 and 2021, returned parts were scrutinised under Warranty Extension X68. Subsequent collaboration between FCA US and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) from June 2022 to December 2023 involved a thorough review of field part return data and customer complaints.



As of February 29, 2024, FCA US has recorded 21 customer assistance cases related to this issue, along with zero warranty claims and field reports. Notably, there have been no reported accidents or injuries associated with the clockspring defect.

In response, FCA US has opted for a voluntary safety recall, aiming to replace the clockspring, steering wheel back cover, and steering column shrouds in all affected vehicles. The company promises to reimburse owners for repair costs incurred before the recall announcement, requiring customers to provide proof of payment for validation.

The defective component, the clockspring, is supplied by BCS, while the remedy involves installing redesigned clocksprings equipped with larger shrouds, covers, and gaskets.





Written by - Ronit Agarwal