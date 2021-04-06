Citroën C5 Aircross: Price Expectation In India

French carmaker Citroën is finally ready to launch its first product in India - the Citroën C5 Aircross. The company has already unveiled the mid-size SUV in India and shared all details regarding its engine, variants and features. Earlier this year, in January 2021, the company also commenced local assembly of the SUV, at its plant in Tamil Nadu, which comes to India as a completely knocked-down or CKD vehicle. We have already driven the C5 Aircross so you can check our detailed review on the carandbike website. Right now, all that is left to be known is the price of the new Citroën C5 Aircross.

Now the Citroën C5 Aircross will compete in the same segment as the likes of the Jeep Compass, Volkswagen T-Roc and the Hyundai Tucson. It is offered in two trim options - Feel and Shine, and except for a few, all features and creature comfort available, are standard with both trims. Now, although the SUV is loaded with a host of smart and premium creature comforts, considering it will be a CKD model we do expect the company to price it aggressively. Especially given the fact that the company would want to get the pricing right with its first product. So, we would expect both variants of the new C5 Aircross to come with price tags anywhere between ₹ 20 lakh to ₹ 25 lakh (ex-showroom).

The C5 Aircross comes with snow and all-terrain terrain modes with 'Grip Control' but there is no all-wheel drive on offer

Visually, the Citroën C5 Aircross comes with a matte black upper grille with brand emblems finished in chrome. The SUV also gets a side body and wheel arch cladding along with Citroën's colour Pack. In terms of features, the Feel variants of the SUV gets a set of 18-inch 'SWIRL' two-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels, halogen headlamps, LED daytime running lights, 3D LED taillamps, LED turn indicators on ORVM, front fog lamps with cornering function, rear fog lamps and LED stop lamp as standard. As for the Shine trim, it additionally only gets LED vision projector headlamps and a panoramic sunroof. One of the big highlights is Citroën's advanced comfort suspension with progressive hydraulic cushions.

The cabin feels well appointed and classy but there is a bit of a European hangover though with the oddly placed start-stop button and bonnet release lever

The cabin gets a Metropolitan Grey interior, with the choice of two upholstery trims - Grey Grained Leather and Graphite Cloth with Advanced Comfort Seats. Features include - a 12.3 Inch customisable TFT instrument display with gear shift indicator, front roof lamp with welcome LED lighting and 2 LED front spotlights, rear reading lights, trunk lights and an Illuminated Glove Box, all as standard. The SUV also gets dual-zone climate control, alloy foot pedals, embossed scuff plates, and a satin chrome finish for the interior door handle. Both variants also get the 8-Inch touchscreen infotainment system with Mirror Screen featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard, along with a 6-speaker audio system.

The Citroen C5 Aircross will be offered only with the 2.0-litre diesel engine in India

The SUV's standard safety features include - 6 airbags, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Hill Descent Control, Hill Start Assist, Traction Control, and Blind Spot Information System (BLIS). The SUV also gets Electric Parking Brake, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, reverse camera, ISOFIX mounts, Auto Door Unlock on the Crash, Electric Child Lock - Rear Door and Perimeter / Volumetric Alarm. Under the hood, the SUV is only offered with one 2.0-litre diesel engine, mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission as standard.

