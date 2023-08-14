Citroen C3 Aircross Automatic Unveiled In Indonesia

Following its debut in the Indian market, Citroen has now unveiled the C3 Aircross to the public in Indonesia. Now while the SUV on the whole appears to be identical to the India-spec model, it has one big difference – the gearbox. Unlike the India model which will go on sale with a 6-speed manual gearbox only, the SUV for Indonesia will be offered with a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Other differences include the cabin configuration, with the Indonesia-spec SUV set to only be offered in three-row form, unlike in India, where it will also be available as a five-seater.

In terms of styling, the exterior and interior designs are unchanged from the India-spec model. You get the same split headlamp design as the rest of the C3 line-up with an upright fascia and prominent flared fenders and notable use of cladding on the bumpers. The cabin design too is unchanged with the design carried over from the likes of the C3 hatchback replete with the large central touchscreen, manual air-con controls and a digital instrument cluster (Aircross only). The Aircross also gets the roof-mounted rear air-con unit that will be offered on the India-spec three-row model.

Coming to the powertrain, the Indonesia-spec car gets the same 1.2-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine though it makes more torque than the India-spec model. The unit develops 108.5 bhp and 205 Nm as compared to the India-spec model’s 108 bhp and 190 Nm.

The C3 Aircross for India is expected to get an automatic gearbox option following its India launch with the SUV to initially be available only with a 6-speed manual. Bookings for the SUV in India commence in September with deliveries to start in the following month.

