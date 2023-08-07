Citroen C3 Aircross Bookings To Open In September; Deliveries Will Begin In October 2023

Citroen India will start accepting bookings for its soon-to-be-launched compact SUV – the C3 Aircross, from September 2023. While the official date is yet to be announced, the company is expected to announce the prices during the same time, however, deliveries will begin only in October 2023. While variant details are yet to be announced, the C3 Aircross will come with only one engine on offer – a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol motor, which also powered the C3 hatchback.

Also Read: Citroen C3 Aircross Review

We have already driven the new Citroen C3 Aircross, and you can find our full review on the car&bike website. The Citroen C3 Aircross will mark the entry of the Stellantis-owned French carmaker into the highly competitive compact SUV segment, which has established rivals like – Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun., and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

The SUV is based on the same C-Cubed platform that also underpins the C3 and the former also shares some parts and features with the compact hatchback. The SUV comes with a set of halogen headlamps with LED DRLs, 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, roof rails and C-shaped taillamps. Citroen has also added a tonne of cladding with front and rear faux skip plates to give it a robust look.

Inside, the SUV is offered in both 5- and 7-seater options and the cabin is quite spacious. The seats are upholstered in fabric material, while the steering gets faux leather wrapping. The centre stage is taken by a 10.2-inch touchscreen display which gets wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with navigation and connected car tech.

Only the 7-seater option comes with rear AC vents, which is a roof-mounted unit, while the third-row seats, which are only suitable for kids, can be removed entirely to create a segment-best boot space of 511 litres. In comparison, the 5-seater model gets a 444-litre boot, however, you do get better legroom in the second row. In terms of safety features, you will get dual airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, rear parking sensors, a rear parking camera, and more.

Under the hood, as mentioned earlier, the SUV comes with a 1.2-litre turbo petrol motor that makes 108 bhp and develops 190 Nm of peak torque. The motor is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard, as there is no automatic option on offer.