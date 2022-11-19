2023 Citroen C3 To Receive New Features

Citroen India is progressively creating a space for itself in the Indian market, first with its flagship Citroen C5 Aircross and then more recently, with the Citroen C3. While the larger SUV recently got a cosmetic and features upgrade, the smaller hatchback was recently spotted for the very first time with subtle tweaks to its externals suggesting a top-end variant in the works possibly considered for a launch. At present, the Citroen C3 is available in India in two petrol engine options but coupled to either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed manual gearbox in the case of the more powerful turbo version.

Additionally, the updated Citroen C3 will most likely come equipped with an enhanced features list such as alloy wheels (offered as an option), a rear wiper washer and a rear parking camera (both missing completely from the features list). We are also expecting the new top-spec variant of the Citroen C3 to feature power adjustable ORVMs, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, height adjustable headrests as well as a 3-point seatbelt for all seats at the rear.

Under the hood, we expect things to remain unchanged with the same 1.2-litre naturally aspirated and turbo petrol units, coupled with manual gearbox options. However, an automatic version is also said to arrive, but the timeline for the same remains unclear. Meanwhile, Citroen India may launch the updated version early next year, most likely at the Auto Expo 2023.

